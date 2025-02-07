David Lynch Died of Cardiac Arrest After Legendary Filmmaker Admitted to 'Emphysema' Diagnosis Following 'Many Years of Smoking'
David Lynch's cause of death has been revealed after the iconic filmmaker's passing left Hollywood stunned.
The Twin Peaks creator died of cardiac arrest as listed in a L.A. County Dept. of Public Health document, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the department's document, Lynch's chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is listed as the underlying condition. However, dehydration is also noted as a significant contributor in the star's death.
On January 16th, Lynch's death was confirmed on his personal Facebook, as it stated: "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch.
"We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"
"It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way," the statement concluded.
Just a few months prior to his death, the Blue Velvet director revealed the impact years of smoking had on him.
"Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking," Lynch said on X in August 2024.
He continued: "I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema.
"I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently, I had many tests, and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema."
