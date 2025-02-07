David Lynch Died of Cardiac Arrest After Legendary Filmmaker Admitted to 'Emphysema' Diagnosis Following 'Many Years of Smoking'

The Twin Peaks creator died of cardiac arrest as listed in a L.A. County Dept. of Public Health document, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

David Lynch's cause of death has been revealed after the iconic filmmaker's passing left Hollywood stunned.

Lynch's cause of death has been listed as cardiac arrest.

According to the department's document, Lynch's chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is listed as the underlying condition. However, dehydration is also noted as a significant contributor in the star's death.

On January 16th, Lynch's death was confirmed on his personal Facebook, as it stated: "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch.

"We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

"It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way," the statement concluded.