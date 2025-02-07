Tom Brady's Pain Exposed: 'Blindsided' Former NFL Star Shared Cryptic Message About 'Secret to Being Loved' Hours After Ex Gisele Bündchen Had Boyfriend's Baby — As His TV 'Career' Tanks
Tom Brady's wearing his heart on his sleeve after hearing of his ex Gisele Bündchen's baby news.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the retired NFL star reposted a cryptic "love" quote just one day after news surfaced about the moved-on model welcoming her first child with new boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
The Instagram Story message read: "I really think the secret to being loved is to love.
"And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend."
Brady, 47, emphasized the post's meaning by adding "Love this" with three heart emojis underneath.
Although the exact date wasn't disclosed, reports revealed Bündchen had "recently" given birth just before Brady's post.
The former New England Patriots quarterback was married to the model for 13 years before their divorce in October 2022, welcoming two kids along the way: Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12.
Just months after divorcing, Bündchen, 44, got together with 37-year-old Valente when she sought jiu-jitsu training for her son and chose to take classes herself.
The two revealed they were expecting their first child together in October – and Brady, who was reportedly "stunned" by the news – quickly hopped on IG to share an eyebrow-raising photo of a sunset paired with the song Landslide.
Many dubbed the post as a subliminal message aimed toward his ex, due to the song's meaning about facing challenges in life.
At the time, an insider said: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim, but he never imagined they would be having a child together."
They added: "It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least.
"At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business."
A the beginning of January, the former football icon showed how thankful he was for his kids – but seemingly snubbed his ex-wife in the process.
Next to photos of his children, Brady wrote on IG: "Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there’s no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day, and helping to guide them in whatever way possible."
The ex-quarterback also admitted 2024 was a rollercoaster for him.
He said: "No year ever goes exactly the way we want, but when I think about 2024, I could not have imagined anything better. So many new experiences that I got to share with amazing people, especially the three beautiful angels in these photos."
Adding fuel to the fire, the football legend faced harsh criticism in his first season as a sportscaster, with RadarOnline.com revealing last month he may quit broadcasting after buying a stake in his own team.
A source said: "Tommy is tired of taking it on the chin. He's used to being the best at what he does and isn't used to this kind of criticism."
The seven-time Super Bowl champ turned $375 million FOX Sports commentator has faced criticism for his "amateurish" NFL analysis.
A top sports executive now confirms that his recent purchase of an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders could force him out of the booth by season's end.
Former MLB exec David Samson explained the conflict of interest between Brady's new role and his broadcasting duties, adding how this move offers Brady a dignified exit from broadcasting.