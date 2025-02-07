Prince William's 'Cruel Jibes at Kate Middleton' Revealed: How Royal 'Shockingly Joked She Looked As If She Had Fallen Through a Charity Shop Before She Got Formal Etiquette Training'
Prince William once called out his wife Kate Middleton's lack of fashion before she received formal training on style, a new royals book as claimed.
While Middleton is now seen at the top of the pack when it comes to fashion, it appears that wasn't always the case as William is said to have made a brutal joke at her expense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Royal expert and journalist Tom Quinn's new book, Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, includes one excerpt which highlights the moment William was apparently not too fond of how Middleton was dressing.
According to Quinn, one of William's advisers said: "Before Kate realized that as a senior royal you have to dress carefully, having taken advice, she once bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate.
"He told Kate she looked as if in order to dress she’d just run through a charity shop covered in superglue. Everyone thought this was very funny, including, to her credit, Kate."
However, Quinn suggested Middleton has no problem giving it back to her husband, also calling him out from time to time.
"She enjoys ribbing him about his family," Quinn writes in his book.
He added: "She insists that, as he gets older, William increasingly looks like his great-great-great grandfather Edward VII' – whose waist measured 48 inches shortly before his coronation."
Edward was the second child and eldest son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. During his life, Edward is said to have been a heavy smoker and enjoyed eating quite a bit, leading to an overweight figure as well as balding.
While Middleton and William may seem all fine when out in public these days, one source claims the future king's obsession with porn has become a major issue for the couple.
Stories recently emerged alleging Williams was banned by a video store in Scotland during his days as a college student at St. Andrews University for renting raunchy films and keeping them beyond their due dates.
A royal source said: "The prince had a very randy disposition when her was at school and that was apparent in his love of saucy sex comedies."
The insider claimed one of William's favorites films was 2002's critically panned Boat Trip, which features busty Swedish pinup Victoria Silvstedt.
"William practically wore the copy out," the source said.
The insider added William's love for these type of movies have apparently embarrassed the mother of his children.
They said: "Kate feels humiliated by his behavior and has had attendants delete anything especially R-rated or beyond in his streaming watch lists.
"She's petrified that it will come out and bring even more disgrace to the family."
It also doesn't help that Meghan Markle has been accused of once having a "fling" with William. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have been very physical upon joining the royal family, which didn't exactly leave many people happy.
"Meghan hugged (William) virtually every time they bumped into each other," a source claimed to The Times.
They continued: "The hugging and cheek-kissing fueled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William, which she was obviously not, but the tense atmosphere caused by all the touchy-feeliness (and the resultant gossip) deepened the rift between the brothers.
"In fact, William’s rather awkward, even inhibited personality – an inheritance from his father – was baffling for the more spontaneous Meghan."