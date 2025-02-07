Prince William's 'Cruel Jibes at Kate Middleton' Revealed: How Royal 'Shockingly Joked She Looked As If She Had Fallen Through a Charity Shop Before She Got Formal Etiquette Training'

Royal expert and journalist Tom Quinn's new book, Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, includes one excerpt which highlights the moment William was apparently not too fond of how Middleton was dressing.

According to Quinn, one of William's advisers said: "Before Kate realized that as a senior royal you have to dress carefully, having taken advice, she once bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate.

"He told Kate she looked as if in order to dress she’d just run through a charity shop covered in superglue. Everyone thought this was very funny, including, to her credit, Kate."