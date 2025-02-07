Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Prince William

Prince William's 'Cruel Jibes at Kate Middleton' Revealed: How Royal 'Shockingly Joked She Looked As If She Had Fallen Through a Charity Shop Before She Got Formal Etiquette Training'

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William wasn't exactly happy with how his wife dressed, a source claimed.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William once called out his wife Kate Middleton's lack of fashion before she received formal training on style, a new royals book as claimed.

While Middleton is now seen at the top of the pack when it comes to fashion, it appears that wasn't always the case as William is said to have made a brutal joke at her expense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
william cruel joke kate
Source: MEGA

William is said to have made a devastating joke at Middleton's expense.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal expert and journalist Tom Quinn's new book, Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, includes one excerpt which highlights the moment William was apparently not too fond of how Middleton was dressing.

According to Quinn, one of William's advisers said: "Before Kate realized that as a senior royal you have to dress carefully, having taken advice, she once bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate.

"He told Kate she looked as if in order to dress she’d just run through a charity shop covered in superglue. Everyone thought this was very funny, including, to her credit, Kate."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william porn obsession
Source: MEGA

William once considered an outfit of Middleton 'inappropriate.'

Article continues below advertisement

However, Quinn suggested Middleton has no problem giving it back to her husband, also calling him out from time to time.

"She enjoys ribbing him about his family," Quinn writes in his book.

He added: "She insists that, as he gets older, William increasingly looks like his great-great-great grandfather Edward VII' – whose waist measured 48 inches shortly before his coronation."

Article continues below advertisement

Edward was the second child and eldest son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. During his life, Edward is said to have been a heavy smoker and enjoyed eating quite a bit, leading to an overweight figure as well as balding.

While Middleton and William may seem all fine when out in public these days, one source claims the future king's obsession with porn has become a major issue for the couple.

Stories recently emerged alleging Williams was banned by a video store in Scotland during his days as a college student at St. Andrews University for renting raunchy films and keeping them beyond their due dates.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middletons marriage in crisis all over again
Source: MEGA

While all smiles in public, a source claims William's 'obsession with porn' has become an issue.

Article continues below advertisement

A royal source said: "The prince had a very randy disposition when her was at school and that was apparent in his love of saucy sex comedies."

The insider claimed one of William's favorites films was 2002's critically panned Boat Trip, which features busty Swedish pinup Victoria Silvstedt.

"William practically wore the copy out," the source said.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added William's love for these type of movies have apparently embarrassed the mother of his children.

They said: "Kate feels humiliated by his behavior and has had attendants delete anything especially R-rated or beyond in his streaming watch lists.

"She's petrified that it will come out and bring even more disgrace to the family."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Cash Warren, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Officially Files for Divorce from Husband Cash Warren – As Hollywood Megastars Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck Attempt to 'Woo' Now Single Actress

radar diddy files sean combs violent past victim testimonies

EXCLUSIVE: Radar's 'Diddy' Files — We Reveal the FULL Shocking History of Sean Combs' Litany of Violence In the Words of DOZENS Of Victims… And Expose 'Origins of Sex Predator Nature' and Warped Way He Idolizied Sadistic Circus Showman P.T. Barnum

Article continues below advertisement
kate middletons marriage in crisis all over again
Source: MEGA

William's wife is said to be 'petrified' his obsession may be revealed to the public.

It also doesn't help that Meghan Markle has been accused of once having a "fling" with William. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have been very physical upon joining the royal family, which didn't exactly leave many people happy.

"Meghan hugged (William) virtually every time they bumped into each other," a source claimed to The Times.

They continued: "The hugging and cheek-kissing fueled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William, which she was obviously not, but the tense atmosphere caused by all the touchy-feeliness (and the resultant gossip) deepened the rift between the brothers.

"In fact, William’s rather awkward, even inhibited personality – an inheritance from his father – was baffling for the more spontaneous Meghan."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.