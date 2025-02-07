Your tip
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince William 'Affair'? Diva Duchess Sparks Flood of Speculation She 'Had Fling' with Harry's Older Brother After 'Flirting'

Split photo of Prince William, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle turned heads with the way she greeted Prince William, leading to speculation they had a thing.

Feb. 6 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle kicked off rumors she once had a fling with her husband Prince Harry's older brother Prince William, according to shocking claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex is believed to have been very physical upon joining the royal family, which didn't exactly leave many people happy.

meghan markle going into hermit mode
Source: MEGA

Markle's very outgoing greetings sparked speculation she was involved with William.

"Meghan hugged (William) virtually every time they bumped into each other," a source claimed to The Times.

They continued: "The hugging and cheek-kissing fueled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William, which she was obviously not, but the tense atmosphere caused by all the touchy-feeliness (and the resultant gossip) deepened the rift between the brothers.

"In fact, William’s rather awkward, even inhibited personality – an inheritance from his father – was baffling for the more spontaneous Meghan."

meghan flirts with harry

Markle 'hugged' William any time they bumped into one another, a royal insider claimed.

The insider claimed William's wife, Kate Middleton, as well as King Charles, would be thrown off by Markle's unexpected hugs and kisses.

A royal staff member told the publication Markle once asked why William and Charles "sound so serious all the time," and joked Harry had different parents as he "isn't pompous at all."

Markle, 43, "really disliked the hierarchy" according to the insider, and felt "constrained by protocol."

The source claimed Markle's strong influence on Harry was seen by the royals as "rejecting the values and traditions of his family."

The rumors come as Markle and Harry's marriage is said to be on the rocks, especially as it appears they have been living separate lives. While Markle has kept busy in California with her American Rivera Orchard brand, the 40-year-old has focused on his humanitarian work.

A pal previously said: "The question for Harry and Meghan this year is how they go about prioritizing their marriage, as they appear to be on completely separate pages in their lives. He's admitted that they have been barmy to pursue separate careers because it is simply not working.

"Friends are worried that if things get even more tense between them, they may start wondering if it’s all worth it, especially if Harry isn’t happy"

markle hits back
Source: MEGA

Markle and her husband, Harry, are said to be living 'separate lives' amid rumors their marriage is falling apart.

They added: "Of course, Harry doesn’t want his marriage to end. He loves Meghan and his children. But he would be lying if he said the last year or so hasn’t taken a huge toll on his wellbeing.

"He wants nothing more than peace with the royal family and is worried that Meghan’s goals just don’t align with that. He’s scared he could end up estranged from his family for the rest of his life."

It also doesn't help that Markle's team is also said to have been shopping a post-divorce book.

The Suits alum's team allegedly met with publishers to "gauge interest" on the potential tell-all book, as an insider made it clear it would highlight the hypothetical split from Harry and not her first husband, Trevor Engleson, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2014.

The source added the alleged meeting did not signal the couple were headed for divorce, but rather to see if publishers would "theoretically be interested" in the book.

Despite the noise, Harry himself recently shut down any rumors of a split.

meghan markle hammered death threats
Source: MEGA

The Duchess of Sussex's team is said to have shopped a potential post-divorce book.

“Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” Harry said while attending The New York Times’ 2024 DealBook Summit in December.

He added: "We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?'”

The father-of-two admitted the constant focus on his marriage is "definitely not a good thing," and said: "It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls."

