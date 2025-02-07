Meghan Markle and Prince William 'Affair'? Diva Duchess Sparks Flood of Speculation She 'Had Fling' with Harry's Older Brother After 'Flirting'

The source claimed Markle's strong influence on Harry was seen by the royals as "rejecting the values and traditions of his family."

The rumors come as Markle and Harry's marriage is said to be on the rocks, especially as it appears they have been living separate lives. While Markle has kept busy in California with her American Rivera Orchard brand, the 40-year-old has focused on his humanitarian work.

A pal previously said: "The question for Harry and Meghan this year is how they go about prioritizing their marriage, as they appear to be on completely separate pages in their lives. He's admitted that they have been barmy to pursue separate careers because it is simply not working.

"Friends are worried that if things get even more tense between them, they may start wondering if it’s all worth it, especially if Harry isn’t happy"