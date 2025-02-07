Jennifer Aniston 'Putting 100 Percent Of Her Focus on Reboot of Classic Dolly Parton Movie 9 To 5' — And She Has Sydney Sweeney 'Top of Her List' to Play Busty Singer's Role

Jennifer Aniston has her eyes on the prize with the 9 to 5 reboot. The Friends star is fully immersing herself in the remake of the 1980 Dolly Parton-Jane Fonda-Lily Tomlin-classic, eyeing a huge Hollywood star currently dominating the scene for the lead role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The Friends star is spearheading a remake of the 1980 classic starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda.

An insider spilled: "The script is looking good and so Jen is now working on recruiting some next-generation talent for the project." At the top of her wish list is Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who has all the qualities Aniston, 55, is reportedly looking for in her updated version of the workplace comedy.

Source: MEGA A source said Aniston believes Sweeney has the perfect combo of 'cute and sexy' to take on the role.

The source added: "Jen has an eye for talent, and she thinks Sydney has the perfect combination of cute and sexy and has proven she can do comedy. "She would like to take Sydney under her wing."

The 27-year-old star had a major hit with the 2023 rom-com Anyone but You, which costarred Glen Powell. Other leading contenders for the roles of three secretaries who take revenge on their sleazy boss include Dune actress Zendaya, 28, and Wicked songbird Ariana Grande, 31.

The source dished: "All three of them have the skills to bring Jen's vision of 9 to 5 to life and bring their own fan bases too. "One of the foreseeable problems is going to be scheduling. Sydney and Zendaya are heavily booked for the next 12 months, and Jen wants to make this movie next year if she can."

Although the project is not "technically" green-lit yet by 20th Century Studios, Aniston allegedly knows the next key step is "getting a 'yes' from the actors - and making them permanent members of Team Aniston." In April, it was revealed The Morning Show star would produce a fresh take on the iconic 1980 female-led comedy, with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody penning the script under Aniston’s Echo Films label alongside Kristin Hahn.

Source: MEGA The film's original stars have shown excitement over the idea of a remake over three decades later.

The OG film, directed by Colin Higgins and starring Parton, Tomlin, and Fonda, followed three women who get back at their sexist boss. A huge box office hit, it grossed over $103million – with Parton's title song even earning an Oscar nomination and going platinum, winning Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance.

A timeline for the film has yet to be revealed, but Aniston began the process last summer. Soon after, Tomlin and Fonda expressed their support at the red carpet for Still Working 9 to 5 – a 2022 documentary about the original film.

Tomlin told Variety: "We hope she has great success. It's a hard nut to crack because the issues are somewhat different. "There's still the undercurrent of the same kind of negativity towards females. They're not easy-to-solve issues. So we're very eager to see what they do." Fonda added: "I hope she does it."

Sweeney, for one, has been busy with a jam-packed schedule over the past year – wrapping up filming for the new biopic on boxing legend Christy Martin. The White Lotus star commemorated her experience of stepping into Martin's shoes as the film's star in November, calling it "one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life." A release date for the movie has not yet been announced, but Sweeney is sure to be busy with press in the coming months.

Source: MEGA The OG film went on to earn Parton an Oscar nomination and Grammy wins.