Stephen A. Smith Admits He's 'Seriously' Considering Running For President — After Bashing Trump For Being 'A Pain In The A--' Since His Return To The White House

The outspoken Smith has never been shy about sharing his disapproval for Trump – especially after his recent return to the White House.

The 57-year-old wasted little time in Trump's return before expressing "oh, he's been a pain in the a--."

Trump, of course, cruised to an easy victory over Kamala Harris last year, and Democrats have been scrambling to regroup ever since.

Smith, famous for his blistering sports takes, has been expanding his field of expertise, venting his opinions on politic-based shows such as Real Time with Bill Maher and The Sean Hannity Show.

He's currently in New Orleans ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl, where he was asked about his chances of running.