Stephen A. Smith Admits He's 'Seriously' Considering Running For President — After Bashing Trump For Being 'A Pain In The A--' Since His Return To The White House
Donald Trump and the Republican party may be flying high now after the president's overwhelming win in November, but a surprise contender could be ready to step up for the Dems in 2028.
RadarOnline.com can reveal ESPN analyst and personality Stephen A. Smith is seriously considering throwing his hat in the Presidential ring.
The outspoken Smith has never been shy about sharing his disapproval for Trump – especially after his recent return to the White House.
The 57-year-old wasted little time in Trump's return before expressing "oh, he's been a pain in the a--."
Trump, of course, cruised to an easy victory over Kamala Harris last year, and Democrats have been scrambling to regroup ever since.
Smith, famous for his blistering sports takes, has been expanding his field of expertise, venting his opinions on politic-based shows such as Real Time with Bill Maher and The Sean Hannity Show.
He's currently in New Orleans ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl, where he was asked about his chances of running.
Smith told the Daily Mail: "If the American people came to me and looked at me and said 'Yo, man, we want you to run for office', and I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States, I'm not gonna lie. I'll think about that."
But he adds it'll take a combination of some famous green presidents to make it worth his while.
He explained: "I gotta have my money. I'm not gonna go to the White House broke. I'm not gonna do that. I gotta have my money. I gotta have my home. I gotta have my financial situation completely taken care of. I have no concerns if that happens for me."
The idea of Smith's candidacy may not be so far-fetched. Last month, John McLaughlin – who was Trump's chief pollster – held a national survey of 1,000 voters asking who they would like to see on a ballot in 2028.
Smith actually scored two percent of the votes – more than veteran politicos like Beto O'Rourke – who ran for the nomination in 2020 – and JB Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, both of whom received only one percent.
After slamming the Democratic party as "pathetic" last week on his personal YouTube show, Smith decided to think it over.
He shared: "If they told me I had a legitimate, bona fide shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would entertain it.
"Because the part that I'm not joking about is, I believe I could beat every candidate on that poll. Every candidate that they mentioned, from Kamala Harris right on down to (Pete) Buttigieg and to Tim Walz. I'd beat all of them. I do believe that. I really do."
Jennifer Lopez 'Weighing Up Reality TV Show About Life After Ex Ben Affleck' — And How Her Best Pal Kim Kardashian Is 'Urging Her to Get it Off the Ground!'
If he does decide to run for president, he'll be running away from piles of cash. Last year, ESPN reportedly offered him a whopping $90million contract to stay at the network, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Since joining ESPN in 2003, the First Take host has become the face and voice of the sports channel, which has seen several high-profile talents depart in recent years.
With his contract is set to expire later this year, ESPN offered their beloved host $18million per year for five years to keep him, according to Puck News.
In December, reports emerged that the sides had reached a deal, though Smith later shut down those rumors.
However, during an interview with Front Office Sports at the Super Bowl, Smith hinted a deal could be close.
He said: "I work at a great place. We’re the Worldwide Leader. We’re No. 1. I’ve got great bosses. I’ve got great colleagues and friends. I love working there.
"I'm anticipating that hopefully we'll reach a deal very, very soon, and I’ll march forward with ESPN for the foreseeable future.