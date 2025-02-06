Hugh Jackman's Spurned Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness 'Giving His Sneaky Romance With Sutton Foster Just ONE YEAR Before it Collapses': 'She Knows Him Better Than Anyone'
Hugh Jackman's spurned ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has given his "sneaky romance" with former co-star Sutton Foster "just one year before it collapses."
RadarOnline.com can report the actor's former spouse doesn't think the new relationship will last very long as she claims "she knows him better than anyone."
In early January, Jackman and Foster confirmed their romance after months of rumors after the two showed major PDA while stepping out for a date night in Los Angeles.
Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, were seen walking hand in hand and gazing into each other's eyes, appearing very much in love – but his ex has different thoughts on the new romance.
According to an insider: "Debs can spot a midlife crisis from miles away, and she knows Hugh better than anyone.
"He's needy and he will cry on Sutton's shoulder and try to help her solve her problems, but he won't give her space – and that's just the beginning of why it won't work out, in her opinion."
The source added: "It doesn't take Einstein to see Hugh is infatuated. But Debs is telling friends it'll fizzle out before long.
"The passion and novelty of this once secretive affair will fade, along with those love hormones!"
Jackman and Foster were co-stars in the Broadway play The Music Man, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.
Just months after the Broadway show closed, Jackman and his now ex-wife announced their split in September 2023 after nearly three decades of marriage in a joint statement.
The former couple said: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.
"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."
Despite keeping the romance private at first, Jackman and Foster's relationship was "Broadway's worst-kept secret."
An insider previously told Us Weekly: "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."
Months after announcing the split, the two have yet to settle their bombshell divorce – with insiders claiming the breakup could get "messy" as the former couple struggle to split their estimated $250 million fortune as they reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement.
A DailyMail source explained: "Because there was no prenup, and he made a fortune during their marriage, this divorce is not going to be cut and dry. It may even get messy because the stakes are high.
"A lot of moving parts need to be worked out, and there is a huge amount of money involved."