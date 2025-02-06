David Lynch's Final Nightmare: How Filmmaker Went to His Grave Haunted by Encounter With Battered, Naked Woman Who Sparked His Career Churning Out Horrific Movies and Shows

The shocked boy was too stunned to follow the girl before she mysteriously vanished into the night like a ghost.

Sources said the extraordinary image haunted him and left him with puzzles in his mind that he tried to work out in such films as Blue Velvet.

An insider said: "He never found peace from that woman and his inability to help her. That woman would become a muse, an obsession, a ghost that he came back to again and again."

The source added it explains a lot of his movie magic: "His treatment of women in film is so violent and appalling that he's been accused of being a closet misogynist – but the truth is that he was trying to work out the extraordinary scene he witnessed as a child.

"It haunted him until his dying day."