David Lynch's Sad Final Days Revealed: How 'Twin Peaks' Creator Was Wracked With Pain over State of World Before Death Aged 78

David Lynch laid bare the "pain" he felt for the state of the world in one of his final interviews before his death.

The Twin Peaks creator confessed he was "very upset with us on this planet right now" but believed there was still "hope" for humanity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lynch died on January 15 aged 78. In 2024 the director, who had been a lifelong smoker, revealed he was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020 and feared leaving his home due to his weakened immune system.