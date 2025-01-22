Your tip
Celebrity Death

David Lynch's Sad Final Days Revealed: How 'Twin Peaks' Creator Was Wracked With Pain over State of World Before Death Aged 78

David Lynch opened up about the 'pain' he felt for current affairs shortly before his death.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 8:20 p.m. ET

David Lynch laid bare the "pain" he felt for the state of the world in one of his final interviews before his death.

The Twin Peaks creator confessed he was "very upset with us on this planet right now" but believed there was still "hope" for humanity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lynch died on January 15 aged 78. In 2024 the director, who had been a lifelong smoker, revealed he was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020 and feared leaving his home due to his weakened immune system.

Lynch died aged 78 after battling emphysema.

Two months before his death, Lynch revealed he was tortured by current affairs but believed people could one day overcome division, even if he would not be alive to see it.

In an interview with People, the director said: "People in the United States are divided, and one side almost literally and truly hates the other side.

"This is not a way to live."

Lynch described current division among U.S. citizens as a messy 'nursery school' class.

Lynch went on to blast the "hatred" dividing the country, which he compared to being in a messy "nursery school" classroom.

He explained: "There is so much bulls--- going on these days, it's hard to believe.

"It's like a nursery school. It's like little nasty children in a nursery school, and we're pooping in our pants, we're smelling up the place, and it's not pretty. And it doesn't have to be this way."

The 'Mulholland Drive' director said hate is 'smelling up the place' in reference to division among Americans.

Despite the Blue Velvet director's description of the state of the U.S., Lynch believed there was a light at the end of the tunnel and all hope was not lost for Americans to come together again one day.

"We need to be getting along together," he said at the time.

Lynch continued: "There's so many things we'd all agree on. We can solve these problems working together.

"Divided we fall, united we stand. This is a true thing. This life is not supposed to be a bad joke. This world is supposed to be beautiful.

"We're supposed to love each other as a family."

Lynch warned 'divided we fall, united we stand' is a 'true thing.'

While Lynch's condition had deteriorated at the time of his interview – and he was said to require oxygen just to walk across the room – the director said he was "filled with happiness" thanks to a longtime practice of transcendental meditation.

On meditation aiding his inner peace, Lynch added: "When you get it from within, it doesn't go away."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lynch's death was confirmed on his personal Facebook page.

A statement was posted reading: "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch.

"We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'

"It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

