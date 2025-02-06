Your tip
David Lynch's Dying Regrets Revealed: Visionary 'Twin Peaks' Director Haunted by Past as Serial Cheat With Four Failed Marriages — Leaving His Exes and Kids Scarred for Life

Photo of David Lynch.
Source: MEGA

David Lynch went through four failed marriages and fathered a child with each ex-wife.

Feb. 5 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Legendary moviemaker David Lynch was haunted to the grave by a painful regret.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Mulholland Drive director was a serial cheater with four failed marriages that left his exes heartbroken and his children scarred.

Source: MEGA

The late director died on January 15 at the age of 78 after battling emphysema.

The celebrated creator – who died at the age of 78 on January 15 after battling smoking-caused emphysema – once said: "I never really wanted to get married, never really wanted to have children. But one thing leads to another and there it is."

The creator of TV's Twin Peaks fathered a child with each of his four ex-wives, while admitting his career came first.

A source spilled: "He loved his kids, and I'm sure loved his wives – at one point – but creating art was what really mattered."

Source: MEGA

A source said Lynch 'didn't invest enough of himself to make his marriages work.'

The Blue Velvet director married Peggy Reavey in 1967 and had daughter Jennifer the following year, but soon began an affair with crew member Doreen Small during the making of his iconic film Eraserhead.

After visiting the set, Reavey, who divorced Lynch in 1974, said: "There were all these assistant-type girls around — there was no place for me."

Lynch's second marriage to Mary Fisk in 1977, with whom he had son Austin, ended in 1987 after his passionate affair with actress Isabella Rossellini during the filming of Blue Velvet.

Lynch’s third marriage to Mary Sweeney in 2006, the mother of his son Riley, lasted just one month.

And his divorce from Emily Stofle, the mother of his daughter Lula, was still unresolved at the time of his death.

An insider said: "I think it bothered David that he wasn't there at times for his children and didn't invest enough of himself to make his marriages work."

Two months before his January death, the Hollywood star – who had been a lifelong smoker – revealed he was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020 and feared leaving his home due to his weakened immune system.

In one of his final interviews, Lynch confessed he was "very upset with us on this planet right now" but believed there was still "hope" for humanity.

Source: MEGA

One of Lynch's final interviews saw the director opening up about the 'hatred' dividing the country.

He said: "People in the United States are divided, and one side almost literally and truly hates the other side.

"This is not a way to live."

Lynch went on to blast the "hatred" dividing the country, which he compared to being in a messy "nursery school" classroom.

He explained: "There is so much bulls--- going on these days, it's hard to believe.

"It's like a nursery school. It's like little nasty children in a nursery school, and we're pooping in our pants, we're smelling up the place, and it's not pretty. And it doesn't have to be this way."

While Lynch's condition had deteriorated at the time of his interview – and he was said to require oxygen just to walk across the room – the film legend said he was "filled with happiness" thanks to a longtime practice of transcendental meditation.

On meditation aiding his inner peace, Lynch added: "When you get it from within, it doesn't go away."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lynch's death was confirmed on his personal Facebook page.

A statement read: "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch.

Source: @LAURINHA/X

Lynch's death was confirmed in a statement shared on his Facebook page.

"We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'

"It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

