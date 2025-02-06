Rape-Accused Garth Brooks 'Using Makeup and Hair Dye Makeovers' to 'Desperately Gloss Over' Murky Scandal
Aging country superstar Garth Brooks is blowing big bucks on his looks, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as he fights the ravages of time.
The famous country star is also fighting an ongoing civic sexual assault suit, and is trying to polish his tarnished image.
The Friends in Low Places singer, 63, appeared ultra-groomed while performing with wife Trisha Yearwood at the funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter las month – and critics were quick to point out his on-point presentation.
An insider said: "Garth spends hours getting ready for anything these days. He's spray-tanning to give himself a healthy glow and he's dyeing his hair and beard to the point of obsession.
"He loves the beard and keeps it perfectly shaped. He thinks it camouflages the pudginess in his face – and he may have a point."
Brooks should be embracing his "salt and pepper" side by now, but the primping performer's hair has stayed a consistent medium brown.
The insider said there's a reason for that, and continued: "The grays come in so fast now that he's touching up every other day. And he's constantly got the snippers out to get rid of wayward hairs.
"His girly-man rituals have a lot of people rolling their eyes."
The source confided: He also wears corsets to cinch in his doughy belly, but Garth is loving the results.
"He's as vain as ever, but he's clearly not obsessing over his diet and is still eating his troubles away."
Sources say Brooks has gotten even more preoccupied with his looks since his former hairstylist socked him with a suit last year that accused him of being a harassing sex creep and racist.
In October, an unnamed woman filed a lawsuit alleging that Brooks sexually assaulted her in 2019 while she was working for him as a hairstylist and makeup artist.
The woman charged that the singer stripped down and raped her at an L.A. hotel suite.
She also graphically detailed allegations that he later forced her to put her hands on his genitals, vulgarly talked about sex and shared his sexual fantasies with her, including "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with Yearwood.
Brooks has denied all the claims made by woman – who only identified herself in court documents as Jane Roe – and he's filed a counterclaim citing "defamation," false light invasion of privacy" and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."
With a life so vetted in the public eye, a source says Brooks "worries what people are saying behind his back. Putting so much attention into his appearance must give him some comfort."
Of course, this isn't Brooks’ first rodeo in the sex-scandal arena. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, he admitted to cheating on his first wife, Sandy, in 1993.
That marriage – which produced daughters Taylor, 32. August, 30, and Allie, 28 – managed to last until 2000.
By the time their divorce was finalized the following year, Brooks and Yearwood were already hot and heavy, and they got hitched in 2005. But now, their union is said to be strained like never before.
"Garth and Trisha hate being associated with sleaze like this," the insider said.
They added: "She's standing by him for now, but one thing is certain, it's going to be the biggest test of their marriage so far."