Rape-Accused Garth Brooks 'Using Makeup and Hair Dye Makeovers' to 'Desperately Gloss Over' Murky Scandal

Sources say Brooks has gotten even more preoccupied with his looks since his former hairstylist socked him with a suit last year that accused him of being a harassing sex creep and racist.

In October, an unnamed woman filed a lawsuit alleging that Brooks sexually assaulted her in 2019 while she was working for him as a hairstylist and makeup artist.

The woman charged that the singer stripped down and raped her at an L.A. hotel suite.

She also graphically detailed allegations that he later forced her to put her hands on his genitals, vulgarly talked about sex and shared his sexual fantasies with her, including "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with Yearwood.

Brooks has denied all the claims made by woman – who only identified herself in court documents as Jane Roe – and he's filed a counterclaim citing "defamation," false light invasion of privacy" and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."

With a life so vetted in the public eye, a source says Brooks "worries what people are saying behind his back. Putting so much attention into his appearance must give him some comfort."