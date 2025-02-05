Your tip
Carol Burnett

Comedy Legend Carol Burnett, 91, 'Finding it Impossible' to Forgive Wildchild Daughter Erin as She Fears She'll 'Let Her Down Again by Relapsing'

Composite photo of Carol Burnett, Erin Hamilton
Source: MEGA; HANDOUT

Sources say Carol Burnett is 'finding it impossible' to make amends with daughter Erin Hamilton.

Feb. 5 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

The wayward daughter of comedy legend Carol Burnett has reunited with her 18-year-old son after being stripped of visitation rights in 2023 – but sources claimed a family reunion with her famous mom will likely never happen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Burnett, 91, and her third husband, Brian Miller, 71, gained temporary custody of the teen, Dylan, in 2020 when his mom, Erin Hamilton, 56, was placed on a psychiatric hold following reportedly suicidal behavior.

carol burnett daughter erin custody shut down emergency hearing
Source: MEGA

Burnett and her husband gained temporary custody of grandson Dylan in 2020.

Hamilton has tragically battled substance abuse issues, which the comedian outlined in her petition to become Dylan's guardian.

The petition stated: "In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time."

Dylan's legal guardianship was eventually awarded to social welfare administrator Jodi Montgomery – who famously served as conservator for Britney Spears – but Hamilton had visitation rights until her "erratic and unpredictably conduct" caused a judge to suspend them.

carol burnett daughter suffers setback court conservatorship fight to regain visitation erin hamilton dylan addiction issues sober
Source: COURTESY

Erin Hamilton previously had her visitation rights stripped due to her 'erratic and unpredictable conduct.'

Those restrictions were lifted when Dylan turned 18 last September, and since then, Hamiton – who claims she's been clean and sober for 18 months – has enjoyed unrestricted time with him.

But sources claim she's having a much harder time trying to reconnect with her mother.

An insider said: "Things are still very frosty between Carol and her daughter. Erin knows she's messed up many times in the past, but she believes she is on a good path now.

"As part of her recovery process, she wants to make amends to her mom, but Carol is afraid of it blowing up in her face once again."

carol burnett daughter erin custody shut down emergency hearing
Source: MEGA

Sources said Burnett was afraid of Hamilton 'relapsing and destroying all the progress she's made.'

The insider added Carol has always "put her grandson first" in keeping him away from his troubled mom – and even though Dylan is now an adult and attending film school in New York City, she still doesn't trust Hamilton.

Mother-of-three Carol also watched her eldest daughter, actress and writer Carrie Hamilton, battle drug abuse.

Sadly, Carrie beat her demons but died of complications of lung and brain cancer in 2002 at age 38.

carol burnett daughter erin custody with son reinstated erratic behavior stripped guardianship comedian rift
Source: MEGA

Sources said Burnett would rather remain estranged than have her heart broken again by her daughter.

A friend of the comedian said: "Carol loves Erin deeply, but she's broken Carol's heart so many times over the years.

"I don't know if she could stand it emotionally if Erin reenters her life and then lets her down again by relapsing and destroying all the progress she's made.

"She'd rather stay estranged than have her heart broken again."

After Dylan turned 18 and the guardianship effectively ended, Hamilton said she was "so proud" of her son, before noting he was enrolled in film school and was "doing really well."

She added: "I’m also just so proud of him.

"He's grown into a really wonderful young man and I'm very grateful to all that gave him this experience. It was the perfect thing that needed to happen for me and for him and now we just get to be so much better very happy."

