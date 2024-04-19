Carol Burnett’s Daughter Accuses Comedian of Refusing to ‘Get to Know Who I Am Today,’ Icing Her Out Despite Being Sober

Carol Burnett’s daughter Erin revealed her unsuccessful attempts to mend her relationship with the comedian as part of her court battle to see her son Dylan. Erin submitted an emotional declaration as part of her plea to the court to reinstate visitation. As RadarOnline.com first reported, in 2020, Carol and her husband Brian Miller filed a petition to place Dylan under guardianship.

Source: Handout Erin's daughter says she's been sober for nearly a year.

The entertainer said her daughter struggled with addiction and had been recently placed on a mental health hold by authorities. She said her daughter was in no shape to care for Dylan. Carol said her grandson’s father did not have a suitable home. The court approved the petition. Carol and her husband were appointed as co-guardians until they hired a third party named Jodi Montgomery to take over.

Erin was granted visitation with Dylan but had a strict set of rules to follow. She was not allowed to contact Dylan without the court’s approval or the guardian being aware. A court-appointed lawyer for Dylan accused Erin of violating the rules. He said Erin “ran into” Dylan when he was spending time with his father. The three had dinner together. The lawyer said was against the rules and demanded the visitations be suspended.

Source: mega

The court agreed and ordered Erin to have no contact with her son, until a future hearing, in August 2023. As we first reported, Erin’s lawyer filed a motion this week demanding the visitation be reinstated. He argued that his client was not a danger to Dylan. In addition, he pointed out the hearing on the matter had been pushed multiple times.

In her declaration, Erin explained she was desperate to reconnect with Dylan. She said she had been sober since July 27, 2023 and passed a drug test last week. She said, “I have had troubles in the past. I take full responsibility for my actions that have caused a tremendous amount of pain and suffering for members of my family and friends that love me.”

Source: MEGA

Erin expressed her frustration with the court hearing being pushed to September. She said, “my son will be turning 18 at that time and moving to New York to go to college. That would make it so that I wouldn’t have any contact with him whatsoever and yes he would be moving out of state and I would be missing his very precious high school graduation.”

“I am hardly a danger to my child. I have been drug/alcohol tested consistently since moving back from Hawaii and I work with people in treatment and I must remain completely sober in order to keep my job. I love my job and I love being sober,” she said. In the declaration, Erin revealed her attempts to reach out to her famous mother.

“I miss my son terribly, and I feel that this is a punitive situation brought on by people trying to keep me away from my son until he moves out of state. There has been no attempt from my family members involved in this court case to get to know who I am today. I am not the same person that I was,” she said.

Source: mega

“I have reached out consistently to my mother telling her how I’m doing and although I respect and understand her decision to not be in my life, it is punishing to both Dylan and myself. I have a sponsor in AA and I also sponsor three women. I am an active member in this 12-step program and I take my sobriety seriously,” she added. Erin told the judge, ‘I cannot go back in time, and I can just move forward with a positive loving, and sober breath. my son is incredibly important to me and I have already missed so much precious time with him, and I just want to be back in his life on our terms.”

She ended, “I am not a danger to my son – especially with monitored Zoom visitation. I am certainly not a danger to him by being able to attend his graduation. Dylan should be asked – not just a bunch of high-paid lawyers and a fiduciary who have been paid to keep him away from me. Yes, I have had problems in the past, but that doesn’t mean my son should be taken completely away from me where I have no visitation for over a year. Visitation and custody are not supposed to be used to penalize someone.” The judge has yet to rule on Erin's request for an emergency hearing on the matter.