Cynthia Erivo Opens Up About Feeling Like an 'Outsider' Despite 'Wicked' Fame — As She Declares She's 'Never Talked About How Tough It’s Been'

However, Erivo and Elphaba have so much more in common than just the lack of father figures.

Erivo told The Guardian: "I think I was surprised by how connected I felt to Elphaba. Surface, we’re different: I walk into the room, I’m bald-headed, I’ve got no eyebrows, I’ve got nails, I’ve got piercings, I’ve got tattoos, for me that’s my everyday normal but a passerby might think: 'What is happening here?'

"But as you peel away those layers, yes, I understand what it feels like to be set apart from everybody else, and not fit in; yes, I understand what it feels like to be a kid whose father doesn’t care; yes, I understand what it’s like to feel alone when you’re in a room full of people who don’t know where you’re coming from or why you’re so tired, or why you do things your way.

"Me and Elphaba had that same journey, trying to fit, and it doesn’t work. Your only choice is to be who you are."

For Erivo, being who she is means letting others into her life.

She shared: "I’ve never really talked about this before. I’ve never really talked about how tough my journey has been. I think I’m just so grateful, and you take the good with the bad."