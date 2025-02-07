Jessica Alba Officially Files for Divorce from Husband Cash Warren – As Hollywood Megastars Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck Attempt to 'Woo' Now Single Actress

The 43-year-old filed for divorce with the help of attorney Laura Wasser in Los Angeles County Court citing "irreconcilable differences."

Warren filed immediately after with attorney Adam Lipsic, also citing "irreconcilable differences."

She listed the couple's official date of separation as December 27, 2024. Alba additionally requested joint custody of the couple's three children – Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven – as well as requesting her legal name be changed back to Jessica Marie Alba.

Sources claimed the divorce was "extremely amicable" and further alleged there's no prenup, per TMZ.