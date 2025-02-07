Jessica Alba Officially Files for Divorce from Husband Cash Warren – As Hollywood Megastars Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck Attempt to 'Woo' Now Single Actress
Jessica Alba has officially filed for divorce from husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Alba and Warren, 46, announced their split in January, but the Fantastic Four actress made the separation formal on Friday, February 7.
The 43-year-old filed for divorce with the help of attorney Laura Wasser in Los Angeles County Court citing "irreconcilable differences."
Warren filed immediately after with attorney Adam Lipsic, also citing "irreconcilable differences."
She listed the couple's official date of separation as December 27, 2024. Alba additionally requested joint custody of the couple's three children – Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven – as well as requesting her legal name be changed back to Jessica Marie Alba.
Sources claimed the divorce was "extremely amicable" and further alleged there's no prenup, per TMZ.
Alba previously addressed divorce rumors and confirmed the couple's split in an Instagram post on January 16.
She wrote: "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.
"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.
"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
As RadarOnline.com reported, as chatter of Alba's marriage being on the rocks swirled, potential suitors wasted no time in attempting to woo the single mother-of-three.
Tom Cruise reportedly tried to catch Alba's attention back in 2004 but was rejected. After she confirmed her split from Warren, insiders said he was embarking on a Mission: Impossible to impress her more than two decades later.
The source said: "Tom's always been disappointed that he lost out because he really thinks Jessica is the total package.
"Looking back, Tom can't help wondering if Jessica would have been better suited to him all along.
"It's not just because she's gorgeous, he really admired her work ethic. What she's managed to build with her Honest Company is so impressive to him, he can't help feeling they'd have a lot in common, since he's so ambitious himself."
Unfortunately for Cruise, he was said to have competition as recently single Ben Affleck was also said to be sweet on the actress.
After finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, insiders said the Gone Girl star was finally ready to make a move on his longtime "crush."
A source said: "It's been a well-kept secret that Ben Affleck had quite the crush on Jessica Alba years ago.
"In Jessica Alba’s circle, it's no secret that Ben has had a longstanding interest in her for about two decades. However, they've never crossed paths at a time when both were single and open to dating…until now.
"They have a strong connection and whenever they've spent time together in the past, the chemistry between them is undeniable.
"With both of them now single and their children all grown up, it seems the perfect moment has arrived for their relationship to flourish."