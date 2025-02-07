Goldie Hawn 'Refusing to Work With Daughter Kate Hudson' on Screen — After Acting Veteran Reveals Secret Anxiety Battle
Mother-daughter acting duo Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson have nearly 100 credits among them, yet they have never worked together on screen.
And now, RadarOnline.com can reveal mom Hawn is desperate to keep it that way.
With anticipation growing over the possibility of a sequel to Hudson's classic rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, her famous mother's name has also been attached to the project.
The only problem is, Hawn, 78, is reportedly firmly on the fence about signing on due to the storyline involving a "very strained relationship" between Hudson's character and her mother.
An insider confessed: "Goldie is worried she will find it really hard to play a mother who is at odds with her daughter."
Picking up two decades after the 2003 love story, the sequel is expected to see Kate's character Andie and her boyfriend Benjamin Barry, played by Matthew McConaughey, getting ready for their wedding, all while dealing with Andie's rocky relationship with her mom.
With the working title of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – Again, it's thought that Hudson, 45, and McConaughey, 55, are both on board to start filming this year. And an insider said Hudson is working overtime behind the scenes to convince reluctant Hawn to join them.
The source said: "Kate's working her magic, but Goldie still has her reservations. She's concerned that it might ruin their perfect mother-daughter relationship.
"In fact, her first reaction was, 'No way, not ever.' She loves her family and doesn't want to rock the boat for a career boost."
Hudson first teased the idea of a follow-up to How to Lose a Guy in early 2024, saying: "All that matter would be the script, and if Matthew and I were into it. We're both totally open – it's just never happened."
Despite moving away from romantic comedies and into more serious roles in recent years, McConaughey has also expressed his interest in returning.
McConaughey previously said: "I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up – you could easily do a sequel. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one."
And in Hudson's eyes, having a veteran comedic actress like her mom in the cast would make it even better.
The insider said: "Kate thinks this is the perfect vehicle to bring Goldie back onto the world stage. She's been regulated to Christmas movies and its not good enough in Kate's eyes.
"Looking at how older stars like Pamela Anderson have reinvented themselves, Katie wants Goldie to have another chance at proving how talented she is."
Not to mention the comedic chemistry that is bound to happen if Hudson, McConaughey, and Hawn make this movie together.
The source summarized: "Everyone loves the latest script. With or without Goldie, it's looking like they've got a hit on their hands. But Katie would love to bring her mom along for the ride."