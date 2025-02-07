Goldie Hawn 'Refusing to Work With Daughter Kate Hudson' on Screen — After Acting Veteran Reveals Secret Anxiety Battle

Picking up two decades after the 2003 love story, the sequel is expected to see Kate's character Andie and her boyfriend Benjamin Barry, played by Matthew McConaughey, getting ready for their wedding, all while dealing with Andie's rocky relationship with her mom.

With the working title of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – Again, it's thought that Hudson, 45, and McConaughey, 55, are both on board to start filming this year. And an insider said Hudson is working overtime behind the scenes to convince reluctant Hawn to join them.

The source said: "Kate's working her magic, but Goldie still has her reservations. She's concerned that it might ruin their perfect mother-daughter relationship.

"In fact, her first reaction was, 'No way, not ever.' She loves her family and doesn't want to rock the boat for a career boost."