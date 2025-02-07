Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn 'Refusing to Work With Daughter Kate Hudson' on Screen — After Acting Veteran Reveals Secret Anxiety Battle

Photo of Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Source: MEGA

Hawn is reluctant to work with daughter Hudson over fears of arguing with her.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mother-daughter acting duo Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson have nearly 100 credits among them, yet they have never worked together on screen.

And now, RadarOnline.com can reveal mom Hawn is desperate to keep it that way.

Article continues below advertisement
kate hudsons best topless or naked moments
Source: MEGA

Hudson is said to be working on a sequel to her hit 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 days.'

Article continues below advertisement

With anticipation growing over the possibility of a sequel to Hudson's classic rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, her famous mother's name has also been attached to the project.

The only problem is, Hawn, 78, is reportedly firmly on the fence about signing on due to the storyline involving a "very strained relationship" between Hudson's character and her mother.

An insider confessed: "Goldie is worried she will find it really hard to play a mother who is at odds with her daughter."

Article continues below advertisement
goldie hawn oliver hudson kate hudson strained dynamics
Source: MEGA

Hawn is worried she may disagree or fight with her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Picking up two decades after the 2003 love story, the sequel is expected to see Kate's character Andie and her boyfriend Benjamin Barry, played by Matthew McConaughey, getting ready for their wedding, all while dealing with Andie's rocky relationship with her mom.

With the working title of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – Again, it's thought that Hudson, 45, and McConaughey, 55, are both on board to start filming this year. And an insider said Hudson is working overtime behind the scenes to convince reluctant Hawn to join them.

The source said: "Kate's working her magic, but Goldie still has her reservations. She's concerned that it might ruin their perfect mother-daughter relationship.

"In fact, her first reaction was, 'No way, not ever.' She loves her family and doesn't want to rock the boat for a career boost."

Article continues below advertisement
matthew mcconaughey
Source: MEGA

Matthew McConaughey is on board with any sequel.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Split photo of Prince William, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince William 'Affair'?! Diva Duchess Sparks Flood of Speculation She 'Had Fling' with Harry's Older Brother After 'Flirting' Moves 'Exposed'

david lynch dying regrets haunted past cheater failed marriages death

David Lynch's Final Nightmare: How Filmmaker Went to His Grave Haunted by Encounter With Battered, Naked Woman Who Sparked His Career Churning Out Horrific Movies and Shows

Article continues below advertisement

Hudson first teased the idea of a follow-up to How to Lose a Guy in early 2024, saying: "All that matter would be the script, and if Matthew and I were into it. We're both totally open – it's just never happened."

Despite moving away from romantic comedies and into more serious roles in recent years, McConaughey has also expressed his interest in returning.

McConaughey previously said: "I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up – you could easily do a sequel. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

And in Hudson's eyes, having a veteran comedic actress like her mom in the cast would make it even better.

The insider said: "Kate thinks this is the perfect vehicle to bring Goldie back onto the world stage. She's been regulated to Christmas movies and its not good enough in Kate's eyes.

"Looking at how older stars like Pamela Anderson have reinvented themselves, Katie wants Goldie to have another chance at proving how talented she is."

Not to mention the comedic chemistry that is bound to happen if Hudson, McConaughey, and Hawn make this movie together.

The source summarized: "Everyone loves the latest script. With or without Goldie, it's looking like they've got a hit on their hands. But Katie would love to bring her mom along for the ride."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.