'Have Mercy': Donald Trump Gives Female Bishop the 'Death Stare' After She Defends Immigrants and Calls Out President Following Controversial Executive Orders

Donald Trump had no choice but to sit in silence as he was scolded by a leader of the Episcopal church.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president gave Bishop Marianne Budde a "death stare" from the crowd as she rebuked his policies during a passionate sermon.

Budde called on citizens to show "mercy" to immigrants and the transgender community, a stark contrast to action Trump, 78, has vowed to take during his second administration.