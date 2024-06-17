Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen: I Fear Donald Trump 'Coming After' Me Over Outspoken 'P---- A-- Bitch' Remark

chrissy teigen donald trump

"We obviously know he’s unhinged," the model stated.

By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chrissy Teigen is afraid Donald Trump may "come after" her over a 2019 tweet in which she called the ex-president a "p---- a-- bitch," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The model and media personality, 38, discussed the potential fallout from the incendiary statement when she was a guest on the podcast On with Kara Swisher alongside husband John Legend on Monday. Teigen, known for her outspoken nature when it comes to politics, recalled learning that the Trump White House had pushed for the post to be taken down from Twitter — now X — and proudly called this "a career highlight."

Article continues below advertisement

However, she also admitted the presumptive 2024 GOP candidate's awareness of her opinion about him could have its downsides if he were to be reelected president in November.

“It’s also kind of scary, because it’s, ‘Oh, he’s aware of me’,” she said on the podcast, which was recorded at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

“What could really happen because of that?" Teigen continued, "We obviously know he’s unhinged but could he actually come after you in other ways? It’s a weird feeling.”

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen john legend
Source: MEGA

The model and her husband John Legend discussed the repercussions they could face if Trump were to win in November.

Article continues below advertisement

Legend, 45, echoed his wife's concerns, emphasizing how important he felt it was to prevent Trump from regaining the presidency. He said the couple's political activism would continue unabated, as would their support for President Joe Biden.

“We’re going to be active," the All of Me singer said, "We’re going to the White House on the way home from here and we’re going to support President Biden."

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump joe biden provide material support terrorism birthday
Source: MEGA

Teigen recalled learning that the Trump White House had pushed for the tweet to be taken down.

Article continues below advertisement

Teigen went on to acknowledge how her outspokenness has created tension in her business relationships. She cited grocery stores as an example, explaining, “When you’re a name attached to your own thing, anything you say or do can affect the company or take it down for who knows how long.”

"[Grocery] stores aren’t used to the world of celebrity partnerships," she explained, drawing a comparison to "Paul Newman [with his salad dressing]," saying the brand "isn’t going to get in trouble anymore…but if they’ve been saturated with phone calls because I spoke up about health care or women’s rights…it puts a lot of fear into them.”

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen
Source: MEGA

Teigen is known for being outspoken when it comes to politics, and acknowledged this has created some tension in her business relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

Legend said he was “sure some fans won’t vote for my team on The Voice because they don’t agree with my politics, but I’m fine with it.”

“People know what they’re getting with me. I stand for what I stand for, it’s been consistent for a long time,” he added. Teigen concurred, stating: “They’re going to hate you either way, so you might as well be okay sleeping at night.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.