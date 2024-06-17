Chrissy Teigen is afraid Donald Trump may "come after" her over a 2019 tweet in which she called the ex-president a "p---- a-- bitch," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The model and media personality, 38, discussed the potential fallout from the incendiary statement when she was a guest on the podcast On with Kara Swisher alongside husband John Legend on Monday. Teigen, known for her outspoken nature when it comes to politics, recalled learning that the Trump White House had pushed for the post to be taken down from Twitter — now X — and proudly called this "a career highlight."