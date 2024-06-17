Chrissy Teigen: I Fear Donald Trump 'Coming After' Me Over Outspoken 'P---- A-- Bitch' Remark
Chrissy Teigen is afraid Donald Trump may "come after" her over a 2019 tweet in which she called the ex-president a "p---- a-- bitch," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The model and media personality, 38, discussed the potential fallout from the incendiary statement when she was a guest on the podcast On with Kara Swisher alongside husband John Legend on Monday. Teigen, known for her outspoken nature when it comes to politics, recalled learning that the Trump White House had pushed for the post to be taken down from Twitter — now X — and proudly called this "a career highlight."
However, she also admitted the presumptive 2024 GOP candidate's awareness of her opinion about him could have its downsides if he were to be reelected president in November.
“It’s also kind of scary, because it’s, ‘Oh, he’s aware of me’,” she said on the podcast, which was recorded at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
“What could really happen because of that?" Teigen continued, "We obviously know he’s unhinged but could he actually come after you in other ways? It’s a weird feeling.”
Legend, 45, echoed his wife's concerns, emphasizing how important he felt it was to prevent Trump from regaining the presidency. He said the couple's political activism would continue unabated, as would their support for President Joe Biden.
“We’re going to be active," the All of Me singer said, "We’re going to the White House on the way home from here and we’re going to support President Biden."
Teigen went on to acknowledge how her outspokenness has created tension in her business relationships. She cited grocery stores as an example, explaining, “When you’re a name attached to your own thing, anything you say or do can affect the company or take it down for who knows how long.”
"[Grocery] stores aren’t used to the world of celebrity partnerships," she explained, drawing a comparison to "Paul Newman [with his salad dressing]," saying the brand "isn’t going to get in trouble anymore…but if they’ve been saturated with phone calls because I spoke up about health care or women’s rights…it puts a lot of fear into them.”
Legend said he was “sure some fans won’t vote for my team on The Voice because they don’t agree with my politics, but I’m fine with it.”
“People know what they’re getting with me. I stand for what I stand for, it’s been consistent for a long time,” he added. Teigen concurred, stating: “They’re going to hate you either way, so you might as well be okay sleeping at night.”