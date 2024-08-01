John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles, 6, Is Fighting Type 1 Diabetes: ‘A New World for Us’
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have announced their son Miles, 6, has type 1 diabetes.
The model and media personality, 38, opened up on Instagram, sharing that Miles was recently diagnosed with the condition after being hospitalized for an unrelated illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She wrote: “A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick in the hospital with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. A lot of his friends were also sick with it, as they went to the same camp and well, it happens!"
“But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. After more testing, we learned he is in the ‘honeymoon period’ of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly.”
Teigen, who also shares daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 18 months, and son Wren, 13 months, with Legend, 45, thanked fans for extending “so much love and encouragement in every way possible” after noticing Miles’ glucose monitor in a recent photo.
She said: “A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago – Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone [Biles] and team USA. Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform.
“I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already. I know. Things could be so much worse!! So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine. I tell myself this every time we get a red alert blasted to our phones. And we are so blessed to have so much help and a wonderful, kind, huge-hearted specialist."
“This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone ... Anyhow, you are not alone either! And we promise to be there for you guys like you have been there for us already!”
Messages of support from influencers and fans poured in to the comments. Nick Jonas, who also has type 1 diabetes and appeared alongside Legend as a coach on The Voice, liked the post, and Teigen revealed “Nick was so kind” to Miles.
On her Instagram Stories, Teigen responded to a user urging her to use her platform to promote diabetes education, adding that it is her “new mission."
"I wholeheartedly promise to advocate for you.”
