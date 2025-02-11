Kanye West Branded 'Lowest of Low' For Latest 'Fashion Range Publicity Stunt Lunacy' By Selling $20 SWASTIKA Shirts on Clothes Site
Kanye West has faced more backlash over splurging on a pricey Super Bowl ad directing viewers to his Yeezy website to purchase a disturbing t-shirt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rapper – who know goes by Ye – launched the new top featuring a swastika front and center following his latest antisemitic tirade – with a source telling us it is yet another cynical example of the disgraced performer "exploiting one of the most brutal times in human history to cynically grab headlines and promote his fashion range."
They blasted: "This truly is the lowest of the low."
West's ad promoting his clothing brand was said to be aired in select markets, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.
Users who went to his website after seeing the ad discovered a blank webpage, with only an option to buy the white t-shirt featuring a black swastika on the front.
The item retailed for $20 and was listed as the "HH-01" design, which the Anti-Defamation League said was "code for 'Heil Hitler'" in an X post.
The Anti-Defamation League wrote in the post: "As if we needed further proof of Kanye's antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.
"The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the N---s. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy. "If that wasn't enough, the t-shirt is labeled on Kanye's website as 'HH-01,' which is code for 'Heil Hitler.'"
In the commercial, the Gold Digger rapper said he shot the ad himself on his iPhone after he spent "all the money for the commercial" on a new set of grills.
Some viewers were confused as to how the commercial was approved by Fox, though the network claimed they accepted the ad "purely on the basis of its content," which did not include the offensive t-shirt when it was initially approved.
The Anti-Defamation League said there was "no excuse" for West's recent behavior in their statement, adding: "Kanye was tweeting vile antisemitism nonstop since last week.
"There's no excuse for this kind of behavior. Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience."
As RadarOnline.com reported, prior to deactivating his X account on Sunday night after the Super Bowl, the 47-year-old thanked X CEO Elon Musk for "allowing me to vent" after he went on a three-day tirade, in which he made antisemitic, misogynistic and racist comments.
The father-of-four declared in one post: "I LOVE HITLER WHAT NOW B----."
He also attacked Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar while seemingly tuned in to the big game.
West wrote: "IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE."
He appeared to be referencing Swift, 35, seen dancing to Lamar's hit song Not Like Us at the recent Grammy awards.
After calling out the pop star, West then turned on Lamar, writing: "KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I."