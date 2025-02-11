Kanye West Branded 'Lowest of Low' For Latest 'Fashion Range Publicity Stunt Lunacy' By Selling $20 SWASTIKA Shirts on Clothes Site

Kanye West has faced more backlash over splurging on a pricey Super Bowl ad directing viewers to his Yeezy website to purchase a disturbing t-shirt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The rapper – who know goes by Ye – launched the new top featuring a swastika front and center following his latest antisemitic tirade – with a source telling us it is yet another cynical example of the disgraced performer "exploiting one of the most brutal times in human history to cynically grab headlines and promote his fashion range."

They blasted: "This truly is the lowest of the low."