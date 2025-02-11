Hollywood's Hard Drinkers: We Reveal the Hangover Cures A-List Boozers Swear By — From Lady Gaga to Hugh Grant and Gwyneth Paltrow
They may be rich and famous, but some of Hollywood's biggest stars are still brutally impacted by drinking too much – and they have plenty of ways to combat that next morning's hangover.
From Lady Gaga and Hugh Grant to Julia Roberts and even Joan Collins and more, these A-listers have no problem sharing their hangover cures with fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Gaga, 38, has attempted "green juice" to ease the pain of a hangover, the Poker Face singer instead prefers a different remedy: a yoga mat.
She explained: "Gotta sweat out the whiskey from last night's session!"
Meanwhile, Heretic actor Grant prefers to stuff his face following a night of drinking.
"After a night out on the town, I find a plateful of spaghetti bolognese works wonders for me!" Grant, 64, said.
Since the Four Weddings and a Funeral star is all about eating, Gwyneth Paltrow is focused on sweating out the toxins.
The Goop founder revealed: "Just draw a bath that is as hot as you can handle it and mix in some Epsom salt and baking soda.
"Soak for 20 minutes and then pop back a freezing cold shower for one minute. Get back in the hot bath and stay until you're warmed up.Then get back in the shower for one more minute."
Roberts' remedy isn't as time consuming, as she simply takes takes a drink of champagne... with carrot juice.
The Pretty Woman star said: "The best way to deal with a hangover is by finding a balance between champagne and carrot juice. It works for me when I alternate between the two."
Not to be outdone, Cameron Diaz – who recently made her return to Hollywood – believes the best way to chase the hangover blues away is by drinking some more.
"I have an Egg McMuffin and a beer," the Back in Action star said. "You need to drink more of the alcohol you've killed yourself with – the classic hair of the dog."
However, legendary actress Collins, 91, goes the opposite route, urging those with hangovers to drink "tons of water and stay in bed as long as possible."
Even reality stars have their own tips for fighting back against the consequences of drinking all night – as Tom Sandoval is all about taking some Midol.
The Vanderpump Rules and Traitors star said: "It has a diuretic to get all the toxins out of your body. An antihistamine to get the redness and swelling down in your face. A pain relief component to cure the headache and finally – the most beautiful drug in all the land – caffeine, to get you going."
TV cooking star Nigella Lawson enjoys eating "prairie oysters" as her cure, which consists of an egg yolk, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, brandy, and even vinegar.
"You have to swallow it down in one gulp," the 65-year-old warned.
As for country superstar George Strait, he simply enjoys eating the Mexican soup dish menudo, which features the stomach lining of a cow.
He said: "It's very, very tasty. When I happen to have the occasional hangover, which I try not to do, if I can get some menudo, that's what I get."