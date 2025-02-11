Your tip
Revealed: The Astonishing Details of Tom Brady's $740,000 Super Bowl Watch AS NFL Fans Scramble to ID His Monster 49-CARAT Wrist Bling

Composite photo of Tom Brady.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady donned a $730,000 watch for his first Super Bowl commentating gig.

Feb. 10 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Tom Brady's Super Bowl bling sent viewers into a frenzy as fans rushed to identify his blinding 49-carat watch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After the seven-time Super Bowl winner's iced-out wrist cause a stir online, stunning details have emerged about the pricey timepiece.

tom brady super bowl watch
Source: X

Viewers couldn't help but notice the diamond-encrusted yellow watch on Brady's wrist.

Brady cemented himself in NFL history with his historic run with the New England Patriots and then returned to the league to win another championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now that he's taken his on-field insight and talent to the broadcasting booth – in a $375million, multi-year deal with Fox Sports – the 47-year-old apparently wanted to show off the fruits of his labor by wearing the incredible watch to mark his first time calling a Super Bowl.

tom brady super bowl watch
Source: X

Some viewers felt the watch was 'ugly' and 'distracting' while others applauded the timepiece.

The timepiece that distracted many fans from Brady's reporting was said to be a yellow sapphire Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon. The golden face was set between a chocolate

According to Jacob & Co., the limited-edition 44 MM watch is encrusted with 338 brilliant-cut diamonds and the "bridges and openworked rotor are entirely covered in them."

On Instagram, users reacted to Brady dropping over half-a-million dollars on the watch.

tom brady super bowl watch
Source: X

Unfortunately for the ex-quarterback, some viewers weren't pleased with his performance as an analyst for Fox Sports.

On Wristcheck's round-up post of all the bling featured at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, followers slammed Brady's decision to showcase the timepiece.

One user wrote in the comments: "Brady went from a goat collection to full Hollywood nonsense, the J&Co matches his veneers nicely."

A second user asked: "Why did Brady sell part of his nice collection to wear this?!" as a third echoed, "Tom Brady insisting on making all bad choices all the time."

An X user commented: "I'm sure Tom Brady is being well paid to wear this, but good lord that's an ugly watch," and another chimed in, "Tom Brady's watch is so grotesquely distracting."

tom brady set to quit disastrous broadcasting role
Source: MEGA

One viewer went as far as declaring they're 'muting' Brady on 'every single game' he covers.

While disapproved of the style choice, others applauded the expensive item.

One fan wrote: "Tom Brady’s watch was the craziest," along with a fire emoji.

A second commented: "Jacob & Co won tonight!"

Unfortunately for Brady, his watch wasn't the only topic of conversation during the Super Bowl. Social media users ridiculed his broadcasting skills and branded his live game takes "annoying."

An X user wrote: "I gave him a chance, but I'm muting Tom Brady on every single game I watch that he calls in the future. His announcing is so annoying it actually detracts and distracts from watching the game. This Superbowl wasn't much of a game to begin with but the fact remains Brady sucks."

Another person chimed in: "Rhe NFL might want to reconsider brady as a commentator. I didn't watch the Super Bowl to listen to Tom Brady relive his greatest moments."

