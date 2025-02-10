Liza Minnelli's Secret Heartache Uncovered: How Oscar-Winning Singing Icon, 78, Will Be Haunted to Her Grave By Not Having Children to Carry on Legacy

Liza Minnelli is getting candid about her life's biggest disappointment at the age of 78. In the unfiltered documentary Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, the Oscar winner discusses the deep sorrow she feels over not having children after multiple miscarriages and a life devoted to the Hollywood spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Minnelli has been married four times and suffered three miscarriages.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite living an extraordinary life as one of the entertainment world’s top actresses, singers, and dancers, Minnelli’s journey hasn't been without its challenges – despite all her fame and fortune. Minnelli, who has been married four times — to Peter Allen (1967-1974), Jack Haley Jr. (1971-1979), Mark Gero (1979-1992), and David Gest (2002-2007) — revealed she experienced three miscarriages throughout the years. The first occurred with her second husband, followed by two more with her third.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Minnelli has suffered well-documented battles with addiction to drugs and booze.

Article continues below advertisement

The documentary includes footage from an old interview where the only child of actress Judy Garland and stage director Vincente Minnelli expressed her deep longing to have children. The Cabaret star said: "I desperately want a family. I really want a family."

Article continues below advertisement

Allan Lazare, a dentist and New York socialite who passed away in 2021, spoke in the documentary about his friend's sorrow. He explained: "If she had to pick one thing that she's disappointed (with) in her life ... that's not being a mother.

Article continues below advertisement

"She would have been a great mother. She has so much to give. She's been so wonderful with our children. "We have a picture when our daughter was three years old, around a Christmas tree, (with) Liza hugging her: And then 35 years later, when our daughter had a three-year-old, we have a picture around that same Christmas tree."

Article continues below advertisement

Longtime friend Michael Feinstein shared while the actress "wasn't able to have children of her own, she seems to have created her own family through all the children who came into her life and all the godchildren." Actress Mia Farrow, 80, also spoke about the constant presence Minnelli has had in her children's lives.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Cabaret' star admitted she 'desperately' wants a family.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "She's godmother to my twins, who are 50 now, and she's never missed a birthday." Farrow, who has been friends with Minnelli since they were young, also mentioned how her friend is known to lose "all of her bearings and all of her judgment" in relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

Lazare added: "She throws herself into the relationship with the same passion that she throws herself into a song. But then, just like in a song, you have to go on to the next song." Regarding her four marriages, Feinstein believes Minnelli has no regrets – explaining she "wanted to consume the fullness of life."

Article continues below advertisement

He explained: "Liza has acknowledged that she didn't always make the greatest decisions in relationships and laughs about it. "Because there was genuine love, deep love in every one of those relationships, in different ways."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Minnelli lost her mom, Judy Garland, to an accidental drug overdose in 1969.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, Minnelli told Interview magazine her childhood was far from perfect after her parents separated in December 1950, with her "bouncing back and forth" between them. She said: "They didn't really like each other so it wasn't fun to be around them."