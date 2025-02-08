EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Vile Rants About Loving Hitler, Being a Nazi and 'Owning' His Wife 'NOT Hate or Domestic Abuse Crimes' Rules Legal Expert
Kanye West shared several vile and disturbing rants on X about loving Adolf Hitler and having "dominion" over his wife Bianca Centori, leading to several critics online calling him out for domestic abuse.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a legal expert has come forward and broken down how, despite the outrageous comments Ye shared, none of it classifies as hate or domestic abuse by the California Department of Justice's standards.
A legal source told RadarOnline.com: "The posts are obviously hateful, but don't qualify as a hate crime or domestic abuse crime.
"California Penal Code section 422.55 defines a 'hate crime' as a criminal act committed because of the characteristics of the victim – disability, gender, nationality, race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.
"California Penal Code section 422.6 makes clear that no one is allowed, by force or threat of force, to 'injure, intimidate, interfere with, oppress, or threaten' others because of these characteristics.
"Spouting off hateful rhetoric, itself, is not a crime. Here, Ye is not making direct threats against anyone, or encouraging people to act out in a violent way against a specific person or group of people. The ADL quote mentions that there were 30 antisemitic incidents tied to Ye's 2022 rants, but it doesn't specify whether any of those incidents were violent or otherwise criminal in nature, and it is too early to tell whether these posts will have such an effect. It may be that people see these posts more as a sign of deteriorating mental health than a persuasive call to action."
The source explained: "The only person specifically mentioned by name in his posts is his wife. To this end, you asked whether his quote about having 'dominion' over his wife could lead to questioning. My belief is, no.
"His quote about having 'dominion' over his wife is like a Biblical reference. Then, his quotes praising his wife's 'bravery body platform' and touting himself as 'a husband that supported (their) personal expression' make his 'dominion' quote seem less offensive.
"Section 273.5 of the Penal Code requires the infliction of physical injury for a domestic abuse charge, so that would not apply, nor does it seem that his wife is alleging anything of the sort.
"All in all, in my view, Ye continues to offend and show signs of compromised mental health but hasn't done anything that constitutes a crime."
In another post, West said, "I don't even know what the f--- antisemitic means. It's just some bulls--- Jewish people made up to protect their bulls--- was that the write there."
West also shared his love for Hitler, adding messages like "I'm a Nazi", and "Hitler was sooooo fresh".
He also said: "Elon stole my Nazi swag at the Inauguration" and "Yoooo my Guy, get your own third rale."
In a post later, West noted: "I can say Jews as much as I want. I can say Hitler as much as I want. Matter fact, I do say it when I want."
West also said he was "going to normalize talking about Hitler the way talking about killing n----- has been normalized."
Among his various posts, Ye defended his wife for showing up to the Grammys wearing her overly revealing sheer outfit.
He wrote: "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------," he wrote. "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."