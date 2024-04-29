Rep. Ilhan Omar Accused of 'Blood Libel' By ADL For Calling Some Jewish Students 'Pro-Genocide' At Columbia Protest

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been accused of "blood libel" by the Anti-Defamation League for calling Jewish college students "pro-genocide" amid escalating protests against Israel's actions in Gaza, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Democratic congresswoman made the comment while speaking to a reporter as she attended a pro-Palestine protest at Columbia University on Friday.

"I think it is really unfortunate that people don't care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe and that we should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide," Omar said at the event, where organizers were demanding peace in Gaza.