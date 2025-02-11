FBI Mysteriously Suddenly Uncovers 14,000 PAGES of Hidden JFK Assassination Files After Trump Orders Full Top-Secret Evidence Release — Sending Conspiracy Theorists Wild

Donald Trump's bombshell release of thousands of JFK files has ignited a new wave of assassination controversy. After the president's executive order to declassify the remaining JFK assassination files in late January, the FBI uncovered a staggering 14,000 pages of hidden documents while combing through the records, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The solution to America's greatest murder mystery involving President John F. Kennedy may soon be exposed.

In one of his first acts back in the White House, Trump signed an executive order authorizing the release of the remaining classified records surrounding the 1963 assassination. Jefferson Morley – an expert on the Kennedy murder – called the latest discovery "huge," noting how it's clear proof "the FBI is taking this seriously."

Source: MEGA Kennedy assassin experts believe the discovery is 'huge' and shows the FBI is 'taking this seriously.'

He added: "The FBI is finally saying, 'Let's respond to the president's order,' instead of keeping the secrecy going." While experts suggested the release could usher in a new era of transparency about the assassination, Trump insiders feared it was merely a delay tactic.

One person said: "When POTUS hears about this stonewalling, he's gonna hit the roof." Frustration within the Trump administration could lead to bypassing standard procedures for JFK assassination records, with one advisor predicting the files might suddenly appear online to fulfill a promise.

The bombshell documents, including surveillance of Lee Harvey Oswald, a Cuban hitman file, and a plan to dismantle the CIA, were revealed after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence filed a plan to disclose them. Conspiracy theories surrounding JFK’s assassination have persisted since the Warren Commission's conclusion that Oswald acted alone.

The question has plagued the United States for decades: Was JFK killed by an "angry lone nut," or was there a conspiracy behind his assassination? The 24-year-old self-proclaimed communist Oswald denied the assassination, insisting he was a "patsy." He was killed by nightclub owner Jack Ruby just two days later.

Morley said: "I think we'll find out about CIA operations involving Oswald that have never been disclosed. I think it will reveal there was an operation to make Oswald what he said he was – a patsy." Some conspiracy theories shift focus from Oswald, suggesting possible involvement from Cuba, Russia, the mafia, or even U.S. government insiders.

Source: MEGA The president signed the executive order in late January as one of his first acts back in the White House.

In 1969, New Orleans DA Jim Garrison prosecuted Clay Shaw for alleged conspiracy, using witness testimony and film footage to support the theory of a second shooter. Experts, including Morley, believe the truth about the conspiracy should be revealed – as many already suspect a cover-up.

More than 5 million government records at the National Archives were set to be released by 2017, unless the president specified any exemptions. However, around 3,600 of those records still contain redactions and remain partially unreleased. As he signed the declassification order in the Oval Office, Trump declared: "All will be revealed."

The executive order called for the release of all records related to the assassinations of JFK, RFK, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., citing the need for transparency. Trump’s intelligence chiefs have 45 days to devise a plan to release the RFK and King archives.

While millions of JFK documents have already been released, experts doubt any new records will significantly alter the accepted narrative. Trump promised during his reelection campaign to declassify remaining JFK assassination records – a pledge he made during his first term but backed down from due to concerns from the CIA and FBI.

Source: MEGA

He teased the release in a Fox News interview, stating the information was being reviewed. The president said: "I’m going to release them immediately. We’re going to see the information. We are looking at it right now."