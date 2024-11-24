Home > Politics > JFK THIS MAN KILLED JFK: Dallas Cop Roscoe White Named as 'The Real Assassin' — as Two Investigators Expose Never-Before-Told Ties to Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby Source: MEGA/DALLAS PD Two investigators have exposed new ties to Dallas Cop Roscoe White assassinating John F. Kennedy. By: Radar Staff Nov. 24 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Experts J. Gary Shaw and Brian Edwards believe they have discovered the true identity of the person behind President John F. Kennedy's assassination. RadarOnline.com can reveal Roscoe White, a former U.S. Marine and Dallas cop, is believed to have played a key role in the assassination, especially through his ties to both Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby.

Source: MEGA Experts J. Gary Shaw and Brian Edwards think the former U.S. Marine played a key role in JFK's murder.

In November 1963, Jack Ruby shot and fatally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, who was accused of murdering JFK. In 1964, the Warren Commission determined that Ruby acted alone in killing Oswald, shooting him impulsively in retaliation for the Kennedy assassination. However, Shaw and Edwards have given their own expertise on the situation, naming White as the killer in their new book, Admitted Assassin.

Source: DALLAS PD Shaw called White a 'far better suspect' than Lee Harvey Oswald, who was believed to have been responsible for the assassination.

White and Oswald served together in the Marine Corps, traveling to the Far East on the same ship and spending three months together. Upon returning to the U.S., White joined the Dallas Police Department in October 1963, just a month before JFK's assassination.

Meanwhile, Oswald took a job at the Texas Schoolbook Depository, where the fatal shots that killed Kennedy are thought to have been fired. White, who was friends with Jack Ruby, later worked for M&M Equipment after leaving the police force. He died in a mysterious industrial fire in 1971.

In 1989, White's son, Ricky, approached Shaw – claiming his father had killed JFK. Shaw believed him and continued to investigate, eventually uncovering key artifacts, including orders for White to assassinate Kennedy and silence key witnesses.

Source: MEGA White's son, Ricky, approached Shaw and claimed his father had killed JFK.

Shaw told The Sun: "I believed the story, and we began to work on it at a press conference. But the poor boy was crucified by the press for telling the story, and yet he's just an old country boy who doesn't know how to lie. "Eventually, we got the artifacts that are in the book, the orders for him to kill the president, and then to follow up on killing some witnesses that were troublesome to the case."

Shaw has photographs of Oswald, Ruby, and White together, and as a police officer, thinks White had the perfect cover to assassinate the president. He said: "It was a far better suspect than Lee Harvey Oswald, that's for sure."

Their book also features sections of White's scrapbook, including codes and cryptography, with the hope that readers will help decipher the clues and solve the mystery. While the two are certain that White killed Kennedy, Edwards emphasized that they still don't know who gave him the orders.

Source: MEGA White and Oswald served together in the Marine Corps, traveling to the Far East on the same ship and spending three months together.

He said: "Roscoe White was acting on orders from high above him. "He was a soldier. He was doing as he was told. He thought he was doing it as a patriotic event."

He added: "And then when he realized what he had done, he had remorse. And he told his minister, 'I've killed people on foreign and domestic soil. I don't know why I did this anymore. I thought I was doing the right thing.' "And I think that got him killed."

The case has come back into the spotlight now that president-elect Donald Trump said he plans to open the classified government files on the 1963 murder, according to the experts. Trump has repeatedly promised to release the remaining secret files on the assassination of JFK, though he withheld some documents during his first term at the request of the CIA and FBI.

Source: MEGA President-elect Donald Trump is currently planning to release classified government files on JFK's death.

Shaw said he believes Trump will follow through, telling the outlet: "I think that he will do his best to do it, but the problem is, they've had 61 years to do what they want to with those documents. "There will not be one shred of evidence that will give us an indication as to who really killed John Kennedy."

Edwards chimed in: "I hope Trump follows through with his campaign promise. I would look forward to seeing whatever they release. But exactly what Gary said, there's nothing on a piece of paper that says so-and-so was here, and they did this. "That's the kind of thing you don't write down."