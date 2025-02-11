Bonnie Blue Insists Having Sex 'With 1,057 Men' Was For 'Educational' Purposes — After Her 'World Record-Beating' Orgy Was BANNED By OnlyFans
Controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue claimed she slept with 1,057 men in 24-hours for "educational purposes," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blue, 25, candidly spoke about the experience – which has led to her being banned from entering Australia after she announced plans to film a similar stunt there with underaged men – and shared her thoughts on whether or not size really matters.
The 25-year-old broke the previous world record set by Lisa Sparks in 2004, when she slept with 919 men in one day.
She recently opened up on why she decided to take on the feat.
Blue explained in order to complete the task, she only had about 40 seconds with each man, adding: "So I probably orgasmed in the world record about four times.
"That's because my time with each person was quite short and for me to orgasm personally, it tends to be a lot longer than 40 seconds."
Blue continued: "But also, it wasn't just about me. I was so focused on pleasuring them. It was more focused on that.
"Obviously I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, but I probably orgasmed about four times throughout those 12 hours. It's not like it affected my ability to orgasm whatsoever.
"All I did was a long, long stint of exercise, which I thoroughly enjoyed.
"If anything, it just taught me more about my body and more about men because I saw so many different shape and sized penises."
She added the experience "boosted my CV" and she's going to be "a better p--- star for it."
While Blue has reveled in the taboo experience and appears to be enjoying her 15 minutes of fame, she's been accused of lying about the record.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a TikTok user called out Blue and alleged she's "lying" about her sex-a-thon after crunching the numbers.
TikTok user Samantha Cartwright told her followers the stunt didn't seem possible after she did the math.
In a video posted to her account, @JetSetGypsea, she said: "Proof Bonnie Blue is lying about the 1000 men. I have done the maths to prove it so you don't have to."
The video was sparked after Blue alleged she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, which Cartwright claimed equated to about 88 men per hour and spread over 24 hours.
Cartwright added: "But she claims she did it in half that time, which brings every man to 40.8 seconds. This is not factoring in any breaks at all, she would need loo breaks, she would need to hydrate, she is probably going to need a break, and probably a crying break as well.
"If it was meant to be believed that is 88 men per hour. There are other reasons beyond logistics that this can't be true. The burn, I don't need to say more."
Contrary to Blue insisting the experience was "enjoyable," Cartwright alleged with 40 seconds per man, "no one is going to be satisfied with that experience."