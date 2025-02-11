Your tip
Kanye West's 'PR Stunt' Plea for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Release Furiously Slammed by Attorneys — After We Revealed Why 'Nazi' Rapper Will Dodge Hate Crime Case for Vile X Rants

Split photo of Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Kanye West begged for the released of jailed music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Feb. 11 2025, Updated 1:02 p.m. ET

During Kanye West's disturbing rant-fest last week, he still took time to beg for the release of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently sitting behind bars as he waits for his trial to kick off.

The controversial rapper took to X to urge the disgraced music mogul to be set "free," while also announcing a new Yeezy clothing line in partnership with Combs' Sean John brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

bianca censori onboard stripping naked grammys red carpet kanye west
Source: MEGA

West's X rants included a plea for Combs' release from jail.

Despite West wanting Combs to be released from jail, Tony Buzbee, who has filed several lawsuits against Combs on behalf of his alleged victims, empathically said the Bad Boy founder should "absolutely not" be allowed to leave Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Blackburn, who is representing Combs former producer Rodney Jones and several other accusers, said West made a "foolhardy request" when he asked for the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's release.

As for West siding with Combs through his legal chaos, Blackburn simply shaded "birds of a feather flock together."

sean diddy combs secretly taken hospital federal lockup mri knee
Source: MEGA

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting his trial later this year.

During his rant on X, the Heartless rapper made it clear he does not agree with Combs being locked up, at one point even revealing he was teaming up with the music producer to sell clothes.

He wrote at the time: "@Yeezy.com I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up we splitting the profits 50/50."

West then clarified his comments after realizing Combs "is not allowed to make or collect money while he's locked up," instead deciding to send half of Combs' profits to his son Justin.

The Gold Digger hitmaker also added: "THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT Y'ALL F------ KNOW THAT AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE F------ INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US THIS MY IDOL THIS MY HERO."

He would later double down, defending Combs' actions after hotel security footage from 2016 showed the 55-year-old kicking and punching his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

"When a man truly loves a woman, he may express it in rage. I empathize with both sides," West said.

The 47-year-old added: "... If someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency? I'm just asking for a friend."

kanye west donald trump inauguration apologize anti semitic comments
Source: MEGA

The 'Gold Digger' hitmaker also seemed to defend Combs' shocking hotel security footage involving the Bad Boy founder beating up his then-girlfriend.

West's rants also included shocking tweets aimed at Jewish people, boasting, "I'm a Nazi," as he confessed "love Hitler," and added, "Hitler was so fresh."

The entertainer also said he has "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori, following her naked appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWNS," the music star raged in all caps.

kanye west doubles down support jailed sean diddy combs mocking cassie
Source: MEGA

West also mentioned his wife, Bianca Censori, in his rant, boasting he has 'dominion' over her.

Despite the vile spewed by West, legal expert Gregory Doll told RadarOnline.com he would not be charged with any crimes.

Doll explained: "... Spouting off hateful rhetoric, itself, is not a crime. Here, West is not making direct threats against anyone, or encouraging people to act out in a violent way against a specific person or group of people..."

He added: "His quote about having 'dominion' over his wife is like a Biblical reference. Then, his quotes praising his wife's 'bravery body platform' and touting himself as 'a husband that supported (their) personal expression' make his 'dominion' quote seem less offensive..."

