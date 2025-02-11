Kanye West's 'PR Stunt' Plea for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Release Furiously Slammed by Attorneys — After We Revealed Why 'Nazi' Rapper Will Dodge Hate Crime Case for Vile X Rants

During Kanye West's disturbing rant-fest last week, he still took time to beg for the release of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently sitting behind bars as he waits for his trial to kick off.

The controversial rapper took to X to urge the disgraced music mogul to be set "free," while also announcing a new Yeezy clothing line in partnership with Combs' Sean John brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.