Kanye West Doubles Down on Support for Jailed 'Sex Beast' Pal Sean 'Diddy' Combs With Vile New Rant MOCKING Cassie Ventura's Assault by Vicious Rapper

Kanye shared the image on X along with the message: "When a man truly loves a woman, he may express it in rage. I empathize with both sides."

In a separate post underneath the same photo, he wrote: "You have to truly be in love to get to the point of risking everything."

He also mocked domestic violence in a third comment, writing: "Hey question if someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency?'

"....Im just asking for a friend."

The Heartless rapper also revealed his intention to sell a hoodie similar to the one Cassie wore in the video, naming it the "love hoodie".