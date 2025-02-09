Kanye West Doubles Down on Support for Jailed 'Sex Beast' Pal Sean 'Diddy' Combs With Vile New Rant MOCKING Cassie Ventura's Assault by Vicious Rapper
Kanye West is facing a massive backlash for doubling down on his support of Sean 'Diddy' Combs after facing his own allegations of domestic abuse.
The disgraced rapper posted an image of Diddy right before he punched and kicked his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, taken from shocking hotel security footage in 2016.
Kanye shared the image on X along with the message: "When a man truly loves a woman, he may express it in rage. I empathize with both sides."
In a separate post underneath the same photo, he wrote: "You have to truly be in love to get to the point of risking everything."
He also mocked domestic violence in a third comment, writing: "Hey question if someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency?'
"....Im just asking for a friend."
The Heartless rapper also revealed his intention to sell a hoodie similar to the one Cassie wore in the video, naming it the "love hoodie".
Ye was immediately ridiculed in the comments on his post, with many expressing outrage and disgust over his disregard for Cassie's well-being.
One individual commented: "This ain't love bruh. But congrats on exposing yourself. Now we all know how you treat Bianca."
Another X user wrote: "'Kanye out here debating whether domestic violence has a zip code. The answer is it's wrong everywhere. Cassie doesn't deserve this. Stand on what you say like you been doing everything else. Why delete it?"
A third person shared: "You have a daughter talking like this... embarrassing."
In May of 2024, Cassie addressed the leaked video of Diddy abusing her, writing on Instagram: "Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."
She then advocated for survivors of domestic violence.
She said: "It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye recently took to X to share a number of vile, anti-Semitic, misogynist rants after getting kicked out of the Grammys for parading his wife around while she wore a heavily revealing outfit.
He shared: "I have dominion over my wife, this ain't no woke as feminist s---... people say the red carpet look was her decision... I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to, but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval."
He also pleaded to President Donald Trump to release Diddy, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Some of Ye's other posts around that time read, "I AM A NAZI" and "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B------".