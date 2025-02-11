Harrison Ford, 82, Announces RETIREMENT From Hollywood as He Opens Up About Daredevil and Family Plans For Dying Days
Like his namesake character at the end of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, RadarOnline.com has learned Harrison Ford is ready to ride off into the sunset.
The Hollywood legend has confessed he already has a set plan for his retirement and is anxious for it to come.
Ford may be preparing to call it quits, but he's about to step foot into another new role that could potentially be part of a movie franchise for years to come.
The 82-year-old is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.
He's assuming the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, which had been portrayed in previous Marvel movies by William Hurt, who passed away in March 2022 following a short battle with prostate cancer.
Ford will now play the dual role of the antagonist, who eventually becomes red with envy, transforming into the Red Hulk.
By his own admission, the action-packed part might be his last. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Ford revealed his next plan is to "stop working" entirely.
However, he wants to go out on his own terms, having said: "I want to finish what I'm doing."
After that? The former carpenter, who has never been an egotistical or fame-seeking star, seems satisfied to walk away.
He said: "I'd like to spend more time flying; Like to spend more time with my family at home. I have things in my life outside of movies."
Ford may be leaving at just the right time, if he does care at all about his Hollywood legacy. As RadarOnline.com reported, his last Indy film – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – really dialed back the success at the box office, clearing just $60million in its opening weekend in 2022.
The fifth installment in the long-running franchise fared worse with reviewers, with one demanding: "End this series now!"
An insider told RadarOnline.com at the time Ford was considering hanging up his whip back then: "Harrison is used to seeing Indy celebrated as one of cinema's greatest heroes. Experiencing this level of rejection is embarrassing to him. At 81, he's ready to walk away."
Ford experienced similarly searing reviews when he revived his other iconic character, Han Solo, for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
The insider expounded: "These are the characters Harrison built his career on and now they're both being rejected by modern audiences."
Even his recent successes have been short-lived. Television Producer Taylor Sheridan has already pulled the plug on the Ford-starring Yellowstone spin-off, 1923, before its second season even airs.
After a two-year wait, 1923 returns to the small screen on February 23. But sources claim that franchise mastermind Sheridan, 54, has already said so long to the hit Western – which stars Ford as Jacob Dutton, grandfather of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone rancher John Dutton.
An insider said: "Taylor feels like he told the story he wanted to tell and is done with it.
"He's sticking to his guns even though he got a lot of pressure to continue, since 1923 is a big moneymaker."
Some sources claimed a lot of that pressure came from the Shrinking star, who has reportedly making around $1million per episode to star alongside British film legend Helen Mirren in the prequel about the Dutton family's rise to power and riches.
A friend squealed that Ford loved that the show was shot on location in Butte, Montana, where the seasoned pilot could make a quick flight from his home in Jackson Hole, which he shares with wife Calista Flockhart.
But the pal also said that even more than the fat paycheck and convenience, "Harrison loved the physical demands the show put on him."
They added: "At his age, it was good incentive to stay in shape. Harrison grew up loving Western movies and TV shows, and getting paid millions to play cowboy was just catnip to him."