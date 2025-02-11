Harrison Ford, 82, Announces RETIREMENT From Hollywood as He Opens Up About Daredevil and Family Plans For Dying Days

Ford may be preparing to call it quits, but he's about to step foot into another new role that could potentially be part of a movie franchise for years to come.

The 82-year-old is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

He's assuming the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, which had been portrayed in previous Marvel movies by William Hurt, who passed away in March 2022 following a short battle with prostate cancer.

Ford will now play the dual role of the antagonist, who eventually becomes red with envy, transforming into the Red Hulk.