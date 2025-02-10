Princess Beatrice 'Has BANNED' Shamed Dad Prince Andrew From Seeing Newborn Baby Amid Calls For Fresh Probe Into His Epstein Scandal: 'She Doesn't Need the Stress'

However, it doesn't look like a full family reunion is on the horizon anytime soon, as Beatrice, 36, reportedly wants nothing to do with her 64-year-old embattled dad.

A source told Woman's Day magazine: "She's going to do whatever it takes to keep her two girls safe. And if that means keeping them from her father so they don't have to grow up with his sins on their shoulders, then she's willing to do it."

The insider said Beatrice is "desperate" to make sure the stress Andrew has put her under will not affect her joy with her newborn daughter, but the royal is "absolutely devastated."

The source added about Beatrice's husband: "The situation has brought her and Edo closer than ever before. He's been acting as a buffer zone for some of the extreme details, but truthfully, the whole family is waiting for even worse news with Andrew."