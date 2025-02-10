Princess Beatrice 'Has BANNED' Shamed Dad Prince Andrew From Seeing Newborn Baby Amid Calls For Fresh Probe Into His Epstein Scandal: 'She Doesn't Need the Stress'
Princess Beatrice has been thinking twice about letting her troubled dad, Prince Andrew, go anywhere near her newborn daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke of York has been notably absent at recent Royal Family events amid a growing Chinese spy scandal and discovered links to Jeffrey Epstein.
On Jan. 22, Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their second child together – a daughter they named Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.
A royal announcement, shared with a first snap of the baby, provided a positive update: "Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."
The note also clarified: "The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."
However, it doesn't look like a full family reunion is on the horizon anytime soon, as Beatrice, 36, reportedly wants nothing to do with her 64-year-old embattled dad.
A source told Woman's Day magazine: "She's going to do whatever it takes to keep her two girls safe. And if that means keeping them from her father so they don't have to grow up with his sins on their shoulders, then she's willing to do it."
The insider said Beatrice is "desperate" to make sure the stress Andrew has put her under will not affect her joy with her newborn daughter, but the royal is "absolutely devastated."
The source added about Beatrice's husband: "The situation has brought her and Edo closer than ever before. He's been acting as a buffer zone for some of the extreme details, but truthfully, the whole family is waiting for even worse news with Andrew."
That "worse news" might have already come.
A royal expert told RadarOnline.com the Chinese spy scandal could be more damaging to the royal family than his links with Jeffrey Epstein.
A suspected Chinese spy who was Andrew's "close confidant" was unmasked for the first time in December. Yang Tengbo was even invited to Andrew's birthday party in 2020 and supported him through his recent scandals.
The prince's biographer, Andrew Lownie, believes the controversy has the potential to "bring down the royals" and will gather momentum next year.
He shared: "It's probably the most damaging of Andrew's scandals. These stories haven't really been investigated. It's going to have to lead to greater transparency about royal finances.
"This has unlocked a whole series of events that I think are going to be very damaging to the monarchy. He's been scrounging money off people in the Middle East and Central Asia. When those stories come out, I think he's going to be complete toast. The danger is that he's going to bring the royal family down with him."
Meanwhile, the royal family was infuriated in 2021 when Andrew was sued in the U.S. by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she’d been pimped out to the prince as a teenager.
Andrew denied all charges.
Epstein, who was found suspiciously hanging in his Manhattan prison cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in 2019, and his girlfriend-madam Ghislaine Maxwell, used Giuffre as a “sex slave” to please other powerful men, including Andrew, she claimed in her lawsuit.
Giuffre said Beatrice and Eugenie’s dad sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was under 18 — the first in 2011 when Epstein and socialite Maxwell took her to a London nightclub with Andrew.
In the court documents, Giuffre insisted she was forced into sex with 41-year-old Andrew, fearing the power, wealth, and authority of Epstein, Maxwell, and the prince.
Andrew settled the suit in August 2021, paying Giuffre an estimated $1million – all while insisting he’d done nothing wrong.
“The queen and Charles were both shocked over the allegations against Andrew,” said a source.
“Although the prince still insists he was not guilty, Charles and the queen stripped him of some of his honors, and he is no longer a working royal.”