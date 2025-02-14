Your tip
Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson Handed Massive Awards Show Honor — Despite Being Snubbed by 'Snooty' Oscars Bosses for Performance in 'Last Showgirl'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson has been given the honor of presenting an award at the Baftas in London on Sunday following her Oscars snub.

Feb. 14 2025, Updated 9:57 a.m. ET

Pamela Anderson has been handed a prestigious award show honor after she was snubbed by the Oscars.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch star, 57, will present one of the gongs at this Sunday’s Baftas in the UK.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Anderson will present one of the biggest Bafta gongs after losing her chance to snag one on stage at the 2025 Academy Awards.

The British film ceremony, which traditionally attracts Hollywood A-listers and British royalty, gave Anderson the opportunity despite the fact her performance in the movie The Last Showgirl was overlooked in the nominations, just like she was by the Oscars.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Pamela is really happy to be given some recognition by the BAFTAS.

"Bosses wanted her to be a big part of the ceremony, even though she wasn’t nominated.

"It's come as a welcome relief after she was snubbed by the Oscars in her home country.

"There's a big feeling within the industry that the Academy is plain snooty, and she's fallen victim to that."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The former Baywatch star was overlooked by the Oscars despite her Golden Globes nomination.

Anderson had won plenty of plaudits for her role in the gritty drama The Last Showgirl before her brutal Oscars snub – which is being blamed on bosses being too "snooty" to see a former pin-up famed for playing blonde bimbos nominated.

She plays Las Vegas performer Shelly Gardner in the movie, which has finally provided her with welcome acclaim for her acting, having become best known for her sex tapes, high profile romances, Playboy shoots and her part as busty lifeguard C.J. Parker in nineties hit TV series, Baywatch.

At a special screening of The Last Showgirl in London on Wednesday, Anderson said: "I could have never played this role if I hadn’t had the life I had.

"I was doing Playboy covers and reading Tennessee Williams ... wondering, 'How do I get from here to here?'

"And I did. It was fun making it. And therapy too."

She added: "Initially, director Gia Coppola sent it to an old agent who turned it down within the hour, so she figured I hadn't read it. So she then went through my son Brandon, who did the documentary on me.

"When I got it I was at my house. I was in my garden making pickles and jam and I thought 'OK, I can make my life beautiful no matter what'.

"I never thought I would have this opportunity and because it almost slipped through my fingers I thought I better grab this by the throat.

"I need to pour myself into this. This is my opportunity to see what I am made of.

"I'd always known I was capable of more.

"I'm 57 and I’m just starting."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Anderson is enjoying finally being taken seriously as an actress after becoming best known for Playboy shoots and 'Baywatch.'

Anderson is currently single having been previously married five times, most famously to Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee, as well as dating stars including Kid Rock and French soccer player Adil Rami

She believes having "freedom" in her personal life has been major factor in her career renaissance

Anderson – also now famed for going make-up free in public and at red carpet events as part of her clean-living lifestyle overhaul – added: "And I feel like now I have the freedom to focus on things instead of worrying about a relationship or my family. My kids are grown. I'm free. Now I can play again."

