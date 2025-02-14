Pamela Anderson Handed Massive Awards Show Honor — Despite Being Snubbed by 'Snooty' Oscars Bosses for Performance in 'Last Showgirl'

The British film ceremony, which traditionally attracts Hollywood A-listers and British royalty, gave Anderson the opportunity despite the fact her performance in the movie The Last Showgirl was overlooked in the nominations, just like she was by the Oscars.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Pamela is really happy to be given some recognition by the BAFTAS.

"Bosses wanted her to be a big part of the ceremony, even though she wasn’t nominated.

"It's come as a welcome relief after she was snubbed by the Oscars in her home country.

"There's a big feeling within the industry that the Academy is plain snooty, and she's fallen victim to that."