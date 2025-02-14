Scandal-Plagued Kanye West Breaks Silence As Rumors Rage He's Secretly Divorcing Bianca Censori — With Ultra-Creepy Post About the Legality of 'Coercion'
Kanye West has broken his silence following reports his marriage is over by posting a creepy Instagram message.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, 47, took to the social media network on Thursday, shortly after news of his alleged split from wife Bianca Censori broke.
He shared a definition of "coercion" in the post, which can be seen above.
It read: "Yes, coercion is illegal.
"Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation.
"It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail or sexual assault."
The post was mysteriously deleted just minutes afterwards.
West and Censori, 32, are allegedly heading for divorce just 11 days after her naked stunt on the Grammys red carpet.
It's thought they have verbally agreed that she will get a payment of $5million following the short marriage, which began in December 2022.
A source close to the rapper confirmed the couple have now broken up and that they expect a legal filing to end the marriage in the coming days.
Censori is understood to be staying at their $35million house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles for now.
It's not known where West is but some believe he may even head back in the coming days to Tokyo, Japan, where he spent much of last year living in a hotel.
Milo Yiannopoulos, who previously worked with West on his short-lived presidential campaign, issued a denial purportedly on behalf of the couple, stating West and Censori were in Los Angeles and looking forward to spending Valentine's Day together.
It is unclear whether Milo is their official representative.
Bianca appeared plainly unhappy on the red carpet on February 2 when West instructed her to drop her fur coat and "make a scene" but she went along with his instructions.
Friends of West insisted the stunt was his idea of "art" and also intended to replicate the cover of his album Vultures 2.
The following day he wrote on X: "My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot."
He went on: "She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared."
In the days following the Grammys, West went on an anti-Semitic rant on X, saying that he was a Nazi and loved Hitler.
He also took an advertising slot at the Super Bowl for his clothing line, which was reduced to just one item, a $20 t-shirt carrying the Nazi swastika.
The site was closed down by Shopify within 24 hours with many critics claiming he was on a pathetic publicity blitz to hike sales of his clothes and music.