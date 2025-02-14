Trump Hammers CNN — Again! President Publicly Goes to War With Its Star Kaitlan Collins By Blasting Her Network's 'Credibility' While Signing Off Hugely Controversial Tariffs in Oval Office
Donald Trump has ramped up his war with CNN by slamming network star Kaitlan Collins inside the Oval Office.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the President, 78, verbally attacked when the correspondent interrupted him as he put his signature on the measure to increase U.S. tariffs to match the tax rates other countries charge on imports.
Before Trump could place the freshly signed document on his desk, Collins, 32, jumped in to ask if the tariffs would increase costs for Americans.
She said: "Mr President, you won the White House in part because of high inflation, if your tariffs make prices go up... ."
Cutting her off mid-flow, Trump quipped: "Excuse me. We haven't asked you to speak yet, please."
Trump then allowed the question and answer portion of the signing to start, opting for a reporter other than Collins to kick it off.
When it was finally Collins' turn, she asked, "So Americans should prepare for some short-term pain?"
"No, you said that. I didn't say that," Trump snapped back. "We'll see what happens. Nobody really knows what is going to happen."
Later on in the press conference, Trump blasted Collins for asking about Vladimir Putin and attacked her network's credibility.
Another reporter asked the president: "When Putin says that he really wants peace, do you believe him?"
"Yeah, I do," Trump replied. "I believe he wants peace. I believe that President Putin – when I spoke to him yesterday, I mean, I know him very well – yeah, I think he was peace. I think he would tell me if he didn't, I think he'd I'd like to see peace."
Collins then asked Trump: "Do you trust President Putin?"
The president used his response to argue the war in Ukraine was Joe Biden's fault and teased Collins for her relationship with the former president.
"This should have been done by Biden years ago. This should have never been allowed to happen," Trump said.
He added: "I know (Biden is) a friend of yours. He's a friend of CNN. That's why nobody watches CNN anymore. Because they have no credibility."
Collins was mocked over the weekend for her hysterical response to Trump's first three weeks in the White House.
The anchor warned the U.S. is "dangerously close to a constitutional crisis" following Trump's public challenge to the judicial branch of government.
"We are three weeks into the second Trump presidency. Three weeks. And tonight, there are warnings that the U.S. is dangerously close to a constitutional crisis," she said.
Trump's appointment of billionaire Elon Musk to run a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is among his early moves to have sparked a flood of legal challenges, followed by judicial rulings trying to slow down his efforts.
Collins' stern delivery has sparked a wave of responses on X, where critics described her as a "disgrace" and accused her of unnecessarily stoking fears.
"We are ALL laughing at you, Kaitlan Collins... you cried your last 'wolf!' some time ago," one said.
They added: "Kaitlan Collins can't tell the difference between a Constitutional Crisis and a Democrat full blown meltdown over Trump getting things done that he said he was going to do before the election."