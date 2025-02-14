Trump Hammers CNN — Again! President Publicly Goes to War With Its Star Kaitlan Collins By Blasting Her Network's 'Credibility' While Signing Off Hugely Controversial Tariffs in Oval Office

Before Trump could place the freshly signed document on his desk, Collins, 32, jumped in to ask if the tariffs would increase costs for Americans.

She said: "Mr President, you won the White House in part because of high inflation, if your tariffs make prices go up... ."

Cutting her off mid-flow, Trump quipped: "Excuse me. We haven't asked you to speak yet, please."

Trump then allowed the question and answer portion of the signing to start, opting for a reporter other than Collins to kick it off.

When it was finally Collins' turn, she asked, "So Americans should prepare for some short-term pain?"

"No, you said that. I didn't say that," Trump snapped back. "We'll see what happens. Nobody really knows what is going to happen."