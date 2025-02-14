Ultra-Woke Stars Abandon Kennedy Center Roles after Trump is 'Unanimously' Elected Its President — And Starts Ripping Up Beloved Cultural Institution
If Donald Trump is in, plenty of "woke" celebrities are out.
RadarOnline.com can reveal several A-listers are quitting their prestigious roles at the Kennedy Center after Trump's unanimous election as its president.
Trump, 78, took charge of the landmark cultural institution on Wednesday – criticizing its former leadership, assuming the role of chairman, and ousting president Deborah Rutter.
Others within Rutter's office were also let go, according to sources.
The Kennedy Center said its new board of trustees, who were appointed by Trump, elected him as the new leader and appointed Richard Grenell as interim president.
Trump wrote in a statement: "It is a great honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!"
He takes over the position from billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein.
While Rutter had already planned to step down by the end of this year, Rubenstein was set to remain as chair until September 2026.
Since Trump's election, many celebrities have stepped down from their roles at the Kennedy Center – a leading arts organization with years of bipartisan support.
The institution is most known for the Kennedy Center Honors, National Symphony Orchestra, and Washington National Opera.
Shonda Rhimes, creator of Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton, quickly resigned as Kennedy Center treasurer following the news.
She stated: "Please be advised that as of today, Shonda Rhimes has resigned from the board of the Kennedy Center."
Actress Renee Fleming, an artistic advisor at large to the center, also announced her departure, praising former leaders Rubenstein and Rutter for their leadership.
She said: "I've treasured the bi-partisan support for this institution as a beacon of America at our best.
"I hope the Kennedy Center continues to flourish and serve the passionate and diverse audience in our nation's capital and across the country."
Singer Ben Folds followed suit, announcing he would be stepping down as artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra.
He explained: "Given developments at the Kennedy Center, effective today I am resigning as artistic advisor to the NSO. Not for me."
Alongside Trump will be his ally Grennell, who will serve as an envoy for the president's administration.
The move signifies the president's rapid takeover of the prestigious institution.
CNN, particularly Jake Tapper, recently disputed the claim Trump was unanimously elected as head of the Kennedy Center – revealing there were some abstentions and opposing votes.
However, Tapper still acknowledged the vote was largely in Trump's favor.
The president later slammed the center for its "woke" shift and pledged reforms. He also attacked it for hosting drag shows, noting his wider agenda to shrink government and cut agencies.
Trump said: "I think we're going to do something very special. It got very woke-y, and some people were not happy with it, and some people refused to go. And we're not going to have that."
During his first term, Trump notabley skipped the Kennedy Center's annual gala due to award recipients threatening to boycott if he attended.