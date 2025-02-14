Kanye West Sex Tape Scandal: 'Nazi' Rapper 'Paid $250,000 to Take X-Rated Footage He Made With Prostitute While High on Drugs Off the Market'
Kanye West allegedly paid $250,000 to remove a sex tape he made with a prostitute "while high on drugs" off the market.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversial rapper, 47, was hit by claims by former Hollywood fixer Kevin Blatt in an Instagram post – with him sharing an apparent grab from the alleged tape and accusing West of sleeping with a hooker in Las Vegas while on MDMA.
His shock post, which showed what appeared to be West shirtless on a bed, was captioned: "Remember that sex tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 with that hooker in Vegas?
"Yeah this JEW didn't forget what a horrible performance and small (eggplant emoji) u had on MDMA.
"Hey, why don't you GO F--- Your favorite person in the world YOURSELF?"
The claims come amid reports West and wife Bianca Censori are heading for divorce, days after the Gold Digger hitmaker paraded the Aussie on the Grammys red carpet in a totally sheer dress.
Blatt memorably promoted and facilitated the release of Paris Hilton's 2001 sex tape with ex Rick Salomon, 1 Night In Paris.
Blatt – who has dubbed himself the "Scandal Specialist" – previously revealed in 2022 he has seen countless celebrity sex tapes and even "bumped into" the stars of them in LA.
He said: "Let's just say... I've seen gigantic A-listers that you think are straight in gay sex tapes or fetish videos.
"I've seen a lot of stuff – some crazy stuff that I can't bring up because I've signed NDAs. But I will say I can't watch TV like anyone else watches is because I know too much about them."
In 2012, the same year he began dating future wife Kim Kardashian, 44, it was claimed two sex tapes of West were being "shopped to the highest bidder."
West and Censori, 30, are allegedly heading for divorce just 11 days after her naked stunt on the Grammys red carpet.
It's thought they have verbally agreed that she will get a payment of $5million following the short marriage, which began in December 2022.
A source close to the rapper confirmed the couple have now broken up and that they expect a legal filing to end the marriage in the coming days.
Censori is understood to be staying at their $35million house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, for now.
It's not known where West is but some believe he may even head back in the coming days to Tokyo, Japan, where he spent much of last year living in a hotel.
Friends of West insisted that the red carpet stunt was his idea of "art" and also intended to replicate the cover of his album Vultures 2.
The following day he wrote on X: "My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot."
He went on: "She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared."