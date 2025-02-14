Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kanye West

Kanye West Sex Tape Scandal: 'Nazi' Rapper 'Paid $250,000 to Take X-Rated Footage He Made With Prostitute While High on Drugs Off the Market'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has been hit by claims he paid $250,000 to take a sex tape he made with prostitute off the market.

Feb. 14 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West allegedly paid $250,000 to remove a sex tape he made with a prostitute "while high on drugs" off the market.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversial rapper, 47, was hit by claims by former Hollywood fixer Kevin Blatt in an Instagram post – with him sharing an apparent grab from the alleged tape and accusing West of sleeping with a hooker in Las Vegas while on MDMA.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Former Hollywood fixer Kevin Blatt made the claims, saying the rapper was high on MDMA at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

His shock post, which showed what appeared to be West shirtless on a bed, was captioned: "Remember that sex tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 with that hooker in Vegas?

"Yeah this JEW didn't forget what a horrible performance and small (eggplant emoji) u had on MDMA.

"Hey, why don't you GO F--- Your favorite person in the world YOURSELF?"

The claims come amid reports West and wife Bianca Censori are heading for divorce, days after the Gold Digger hitmaker paraded the Aussie on the Grammys red carpet in a totally sheer dress.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Blatt posted a snap of West in the 'sex tape' he on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Blatt memorably promoted and facilitated the release of Paris Hilton's 2001 sex tape with ex Rick Salomon, 1 Night In Paris.

Blatt – who has dubbed himself the "Scandal Specialist" – previously revealed in 2022 he has seen countless celebrity sex tapes and even "bumped into" the stars of them in LA.

He said: "Let's just say... I've seen gigantic A-listers that you think are straight in gay sex tapes or fetish videos.

"I've seen a lot of stuff – some crazy stuff that I can't bring up because I've signed NDAs. But I will say I can't watch TV like anyone else watches is because I know too much about them."

In 2012, the same year he began dating future wife Kim Kardashian, 44, it was claimed two sex tapes of West were being "shopped to the highest bidder."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The shock claims come amid allegations West and his wife Bianca Censori are heading divorce, days after their naked Grammys red carpet stunt.

Article continues below advertisement

West and Censori, 30, are allegedly heading for divorce just 11 days after her naked stunt on the Grammys red carpet.

It's thought they have verbally agreed that she will get a payment of $5million following the short marriage, which began in December 2022.

A source close to the rapper confirmed the couple have now broken up and that they expect a legal filing to end the marriage in the coming days.

Censori is understood to be staying at their $35million house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, for now.

READ MORE ON NEWS
military personal diagnosed cancer helicopter fumes

EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Military Personnel 'Could Take Class Action Suit' After Being Diagnosed With ‘Toxic-Linked’ Diseases — After Prince William’s Flying Instructor Killed Aged 47 by Cancer 'Caused by Years of Inhaling Poisonous Helicopter Fumes'

meghan markle friendship newly single jessica alba bonding divorce pp

EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Meghan Markle Fuels Harry Split Rumors As She's Now 'Fighting to Forge Friendship With Newly-Single Jessica Alba' — By 'Bonding With Actress Over DIVORCE'

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west and bianca censoris most shocking photoshoots
Source: @ye/Instagram

Censori is understood to be staying at her and West's $35million house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, for now.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It's not known where West is but some believe he may even head back in the coming days to Tokyo, Japan, where he spent much of last year living in a hotel.

Friends of West insisted that the red carpet stunt was his idea of "art" and also intended to replicate the cover of his album Vultures 2.

The following day he wrote on X: "My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot."

He went on: "She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.