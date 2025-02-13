Your tip
Kanye West and Bianca Censori to 'Divorce' Just Days After Naked Grammys Appearance and Rapper's Disturbing Anti-Semitic Rant – Model to 'Receive Massive $5M Payout'

Composite photo of Kanye West, Bianca Censori
Kanye West and Bianca Censori have split after two years of marriage.

Feb. 13 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

After his most recent antisemitic tirade and the couple's near-nud Grammys red carpet stunt, Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori have "split," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

West – who now goes by Ye – and Censori were married in December 2022, shortly after the rapper finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Censori is expected to receive a $5million payout in the split.

bianca censori onboard stripping naked grammys red carpet kanye west
West and Censori have reportedly split 11 days after their near-nude Grammys stunt.

A source close to the couple claimed Censori and West are broken up and "plan to divorce."

An official petition to dissolve the marriage is expected to be filed in a matter of days.

The shocking news comes just 11 days after West and Censori crashed the Grammys red carpet – and the Gold Digger rapper seemingly ordered his wife drop her jacket to reveal a see-through "dress" that left her body completely exposed.

bianca censori naked grammys outfit slammed by vogue
Fans claimed Censori looked 'broken' after she appeared to be 'ordered' to drop her coat and expose her naked body.

Fans who have kept up with the controversial couple have suggested the writing has been on the wall for sometime now.

After their red carpet stunt, in which West and Censori were escorted away from the event, some viewers suggested the 30-year-old Yeezy architect looked "broken" and raised concerns over how she never speaks when out in public with her husband.

Social media users reacted to reports of the split with glee, claiming Censor was finally "free" of the deranged rapper.

bianca censori onboard stripping naked grammys red carpet kanye west
West recently went on a multi-day rant in which he declared 'I'm a Nazi.'

One X user wrote, "Thank God Bianca is finally free! Now sue his a--!!" while a second chimed in, "Now she doesn't have to be embarrassed in front of everyone anymore!"

A third commented: "Good for her. She didn't seem happy. The eyes always tell a story."

Another said: "Thank God. After his stunt at the Grammys I don't blame her at all. Who knows what he made her do behind cameras."

bianca censori grammy awards dress truth puper kanye west
Social media users expressed joy over the news of the split, saying Censori was finally 'free.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, it's been an unhinged two weeks for West.

Days after his unexpected appearance at the Grammys, West went on a multi-day rant online spewing antisemitic, racist and misogynistic messages, including admitting he had "domination" over his wife.

He also addressed the Grammys and insisted he did not force Censori to anything against her will, writing: "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------.

"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."

In another post, West declared, "Hitler was sooooo fresh." He then added, "I’m a Nazi" and "I love Hitler" in follow-up posts.

After his posting spree, West thanked X CEO Elon Musk for allowing him to "vent" before his account was deactivated.

Then, the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker took out a bizarre ad during the Super Bowl which directed viewers to his Yeezy website, where a single white t-shirt featuring a black swastika was listed for sale.

The disturbing item was listed under "HH-01," which the Anti-Defamation League said was code for "Heil Hitler."

