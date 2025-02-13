Cliff Harshman begged others not to rush to judgement, as he tried to come to terms with the motivation for the carnage.

An emotional husband has confessed to being "a mess" after his wife shot and killed three of their children and injured another, before turning the gun on herself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tranyelle Harshman called 911 to tell them where to find her kids' bodies.

Police in Wyoming say 32-year-old Tranyelle Harshman shot her four daughters, killing three of them, before calling a 911 dispatcher and then killing herself.

Two 2-year-olds and a 9-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 7-year-old girl was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City, where she is fighting for her life.

According to police, the distraught mom called 911 personally and told them "two children would be located upstairs in their cribs and two children would be located downstairs in their shared bedroom."

The woman then told dispatchers that she would shoot herself and could be found in her bedroom. Dispatchers pleaded with the woman to remain on the line until police arrived at the house, but "it was too late."