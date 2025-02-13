Wendy Williams, 60, Takes Massive Step Towards ENDING Her Two-Year Guardianship — As She Continues to Deny Dementia Diagnosis

According to TMZ, insiders also alleged Williams, 60, claimed she has "regained capacity" to function on her own.

The TV personality, who has been seen using a wheelchair as of late, was diagnosed with dementia in 2024.

Now, she wants to be "re-evaluated by a doctor" as soon as February 18 as she continues to deny she has the disease.

Her request for an updated evaluation comes two weeks after Morrisey requested a new medical exam for Williams.