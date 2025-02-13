Wendy Williams, 60, Takes Massive Step Towards ENDING Her Two-Year Guardianship — As She Continues to Deny Dementia Diagnosis
Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams has taken the first step to formally end her court-appointed guardianship amid her ongoing health issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, February 12, Williams signed an affidavit requesting a judge remove legal guardian Sabrina Morrisey as she denies her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
According to TMZ, insiders also alleged Williams, 60, claimed she has "regained capacity" to function on her own.
The TV personality, who has been seen using a wheelchair as of late, was diagnosed with dementia in 2024.
Now, she wants to be "re-evaluated by a doctor" as soon as February 18 as she continues to deny she has the disease.
Her request for an updated evaluation comes two weeks after Morrisey requested a new medical exam for Williams.
The doctor performing the exam was said to be selected by a new attorney Williams has hired to help her end the guardianship.
She recently fired her previous court-appointed attorney, Linda Redlisky, on January 29.
Insiders further claimed after the new evaluation is completed, Williams' attorney plans to file a "Emergency Order to Show Cause," which would "force the issue" with the judge to determine whether or not the 60-year-old's guardianship should be ended.
In the event the judge denies Williams' request to end her guardianship, sources claimed she's prepared to a "demand" a trial by jury on the issue.
Williams appeared on TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy mere hours before she signed the affidavit. In the special, Williams claimed she's only been outside "twice" in the "last 30 days," one of which was for a dentist appointment.
In a separate interview, she described the New York City care facility where she's being treated as "prison."
She explained her room is in "the memory unit," before noting: "That’s what this floor is called, the memory unit. And it is true that the people who live here don’t remember anything."
Williams went on to adamantly deny her diagnosis, telling Nightline co-host Byron Pitts: "Frontotemporal dementia? Uh, how dare you? No. That's what I've been accused of, believe it or not.
"Look, I don't belong here at all. This is ridiculous."
Williams previously branded her dementia diagnosis "disgusting" and "fake" during a February 5 appearance on The Breakfast Club.
She told the radio show hosts: "I am not cognitively impaired. I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. ... I have breakfast, lunch and dinner right here on the bed. I watch TV, I listen to radio, I look out the window, I talk on the phone."
While speaking on her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Williams declared: "That’s a very rare thing for anybody to have. I’m not incapacitated. I am not a baby."
After Williams called into the show, Morrisey filed a petition stating her condition was "only get worse and there is no cure."