Mötley Crüe Give Major Update on Health of Frontman Vince Neil's Girlfriend Rain Andreani After She 'Shattered Five Ribs' in Tragic Jet Collision That Killed Pilot

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Mötley Crüe have given an update on the condition of Rain Andreani, above with Vince Neil.

Feb. 13 2025, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Mötley Crüe have given a major update on the health of frontman Vince Neil's girlfriend, who escaped death after a tragic jet collision which killed a pilot.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a since-deleted post on the band’s social media account announced Rain Andreani had been released from hospital on Wednesday.

Embedded Image

Andreani suffered five broken ribs in the smash, which claimed the life of veteran pilot Joie Vitosky.

The update, shown below, also noted that a friend who had been on the jet with her had also been discharged.

On Monday, Neil's plane crashed into another aircraft in Scottsdale, Arizona, due to a landing gear malfunction, killing pilot Joie Vitosky, 78, and seriously injuring Andreani, 43, and two others.

The heavy metal frontman wasn't aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash, as he was celebrating his 64th birthday in Florida at the time.

Although Neil's partner's injuries were serious enough for her to be hospitalized, after it was reported she had suffered five broken ribs, but the injuries were not life threatening.

In addition to Andreani and her friend, the private jet's co-pilot was also hospitalized in the wake of the crash and remains under medical supervision.

Andreani was traveling on the jet as she is a barrel racing cowgirl and had to be in Buckeye, Arizona, on Monday to "check in" for the Royal Crown's three-day barrel racing competition, according to Neil's close friend Lance Graves.

Graves said Neil sat out the trip while celebrating his birthday festivities in Florida.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Mötley Crüe have promised to look after dead pilot's family following the tragic crash in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Even though Neil did plan to join his girlfriend at the competition, he didn't plan to be there until the official start on Thursday, February 13, and he planned to party down south in the meantime.

Graves also confirmed Andreani will no longer be competing due to her injuries and will instead focus on her recovery.

He added those in Neil's inner circle are focused on giving Andreani the "time and grace" she needs to heal from the tragedy.

Graves then spoke of Neil's "loyalty" to pilot Vitosky – a 78-year-old Marine veteran – who died "trying to save Rain and others aboard the doomed flight."

Neil's inner circle are focused on giving Andreani the 'time and grace' she needs to heal from the tragedy.

Neil is said to have hired Vitosky following his retirement from commercial airlines after knowing and flying with him for years.

Graves described Neil's relationship with the late pilot as "great" and "few people are that kind and loyal in today's world."

The deadly crash occurred at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, with the private jet was seen taxiing along the runway before it appeared to hit something, causing the small aircraft to start skidding along the airstrip.

It then careered towards a stationary plane before it smashed into the side of the aircraft.

Neil's band confirmed in a statement on X itosky was killed in the crash, and used it to vow they will be involved in the efforts to help the pilot's family.

They wrote: "Mötley Crüe will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot — standby for an announcement very soon."

