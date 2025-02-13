Mötley Crüe Give Major Update on Health of Frontman Vince Neil's Girlfriend Rain Andreani After She 'Shattered Five Ribs' in Tragic Jet Collision That Killed Pilot

Although Neil's partner's injuries were serious enough for her to be hospitalized, after it was reported she had suffered five broken ribs, but the injuries were not life threatening.

In addition to Andreani and her friend, the private jet's co-pilot was also hospitalized in the wake of the crash and remains under medical supervision.

Andreani was traveling on the jet as she is a barrel racing cowgirl and had to be in Buckeye, Arizona, on Monday to "check in" for the Royal Crown's three-day barrel racing competition, according to Neil's close friend Lance Graves.

Graves said Neil sat out the trip while celebrating his birthday festivities in Florida.