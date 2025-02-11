Mötley Crüe Star Vince Neil Breaks Silence Following Girlfriend's Narrow Escape From Deadly Crash — After His Jet Crashed into Plane on Runway Killing Pilot
Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil has broken his silence after his girlfriend escaped death in a fatal plane crash after it claimed the life of a pilot.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a jet owned by the rocker, 64, veered off the runway at a Scottsdale Airport in Arizona and crashed into another plane.
His girlfriend Rain Andreani, 43, and her friend Ashley both survived the crash and were rushed to a nearby hospital in the wake of the aviation tragedy.
Andreani had suffered five broken ribs and multiple pet dogs the women brought aboard the aircraft were safe. Neil was not a passenger on the plane at the time.
Mötley Crüe confirmed in a statement on X on Monday the pilot was killed in the crash, and they will be involved in the efforts to help the family.
They wrote: "Earlier today, a private plane owned by Vince Neil was involved in a crash near Scottsdale, AZ.
"The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals."
The group continued: "Vince was not on the plane. Vince's girlfriend and her friend suffered injuries, albeit not life-threatening.
"While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of the pilot who lost his life in the passengers who suffered injuries."
"Mötley Crüe will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot – stand by for an announcement very soon."
Neil's lawyer said on Monday evening the musical artist's "thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."
Worrick Robinson Law, the law firm representing the heavy metal singer, confirmed tragic details in the incident in a statement Monday evening.
"At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport," the company said.
"For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane.
"On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation.
"Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."
Airport public information officer Kelli Kuester said: "A Learjet aircraft on its arrival from Austin veered off the runway and collided with another jet, a Gulfstream 200 aircraft, that was parked. It appears that the left main gear failed upon landing, resulting in the accident."
The Learjet is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, which is registered in Wyoming with a principal agent listed as Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe with a Franklin, Tennessee mailing address.
The Scottsdale Fire Department said at least one person died on the scene and three people were hurt when the aircrafts collided Monday around 2.45pm MT.
Its Fire Department Captain Dave Folio said: "We had five patients we treated. One was a fatality, we had two immediate that were transported to local trauma centers, we had one delayed patient and one patient that refused treatment."