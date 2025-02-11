Mötley Crüe Star Vince Neil Breaks Silence Following Girlfriend's Narrow Escape From Deadly Crash — After His Jet Crashed into Plane on Runway Killing Pilot

Neil's lawyer said on Monday evening the musical artist's "thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."

Worrick Robinson Law, the law firm representing the heavy metal singer, confirmed tragic details in the incident in a statement Monday evening.

"At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport," the company said.

"For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane.

"On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation.

"Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."