Home > Exclusives > Mel Gibson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Pariah Mel Gibson 'Vowing to Drain the Swamp of Hollywood' After Being Appointed Showbiz's 'Special Envoy' by MAGA Pal Donald Trump – 'It's Revenge Time!'

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Mel Gibson is set to settle old scores after Donald Trump appointed him showbiz's special envoy.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

After living in disgrace for years, Mel Gibson is tickled pink over his amazing new gig as President Donald Trump's "special envoy" to Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and he's vowing to clean up the industry while getting sweet revenge on his many woke enemies.

Trump tapped the 69-year-old Braveheart Oscar winner along with fellow conservative stars Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as "special ambassadors" for Hollywood, with the goal of bringing back business lost to "foreign countries."

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Trump appointed Gibson along with Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as Hollywood's 'ambassadors.'

"Mel hasn't lost that fire in his belly," our insider said. "He's still a proud guy who doesn't take s--- and that's a big reason, presumably, why Trump has brought him in.

"The mission is to take a broom to woke Hollywood, reward those who aren't being fairly recognized, and effectively destroy the bloodsuckers who've been stinking up this town for far too long. Mel's beyond thrilled and fired up to be handed this challenge – and his enemies had better look out!"

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Hollywood is bracing for brutal changes as Gibson teams up with Trump to take on the industry's 'woke' elite.

As previously reported, Gibson's popularity plummeted over controversy surrounding arrests for DUI and accusations of antisemitism for remarks he made to Malibu cops during a boozy traffic stop in July 2006.

"Mel's been living in the shadows for many years, and it bothered him greatly that so many people treated him like a showbiz parlah, even though he had enough money to carry on and keep making movies somewhat beneath the radar," an insider revealed.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Trump famously vowed to drain the swamp of Washington.

While The Patriot Gibson star, who lives with galpal Rosalind Ross, 34, mom of his youngest child, Lars, 8, recently lost his Malibu home in the January 7 California blaze, he feels Trump has given him a new lease life.

Our insider declared: "Mel’s making a comeback."

