EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Pariah Mel Gibson 'Vowing to Drain the Swamp of Hollywood' After Being Appointed Showbiz's 'Special Envoy' by MAGA Pal Donald Trump – 'It's Revenge Time!'
After living in disgrace for years, Mel Gibson is tickled pink over his amazing new gig as President Donald Trump's "special envoy" to Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and he's vowing to clean up the industry while getting sweet revenge on his many woke enemies.
Trump tapped the 69-year-old Braveheart Oscar winner along with fellow conservative stars Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as "special ambassadors" for Hollywood, with the goal of bringing back business lost to "foreign countries."
"Mel hasn't lost that fire in his belly," our insider said. "He's still a proud guy who doesn't take s--- and that's a big reason, presumably, why Trump has brought him in.
"The mission is to take a broom to woke Hollywood, reward those who aren't being fairly recognized, and effectively destroy the bloodsuckers who've been stinking up this town for far too long. Mel's beyond thrilled and fired up to be handed this challenge – and his enemies had better look out!"
As previously reported, Gibson's popularity plummeted over controversy surrounding arrests for DUI and accusations of antisemitism for remarks he made to Malibu cops during a boozy traffic stop in July 2006.
"Mel's been living in the shadows for many years, and it bothered him greatly that so many people treated him like a showbiz parlah, even though he had enough money to carry on and keep making movies somewhat beneath the radar," an insider revealed.
EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-Scarred Paula Deen's Pals Fear Former Kitchen Queen is Pushing Diet to Deadly Limits After She Shed an Astonishing 100Lbs Following Devastating Diabetes Diagnosis
While The Patriot Gibson star, who lives with galpal Rosalind Ross, 34, mom of his youngest child, Lars, 8, recently lost his Malibu home in the January 7 California blaze, he feels Trump has given him a new lease life.
Our insider declared: "Mel’s making a comeback."