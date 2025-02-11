EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-Scarred Paula Deen's Pals Fear Former Kitchen Queen is Pushing Diet to Deadly Limits After She Shed an Astonishing 100Lbs Following Devastating Diabetes Diagnosis

Scandal-scarred TV personality Paula Deen has dropped more than 100lbs after getting walloped with a life-threatening diabetes diagnosis, but friends fear the former kitchen queen may be pushing her rebound recipe too far, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She looks sickly," declared one concerned pal. "She's almost skeletal."

Deen – who once carried a whopping 240lbs on her 5-foot-6 frame – first started peeling off the flab in 2009 when she received the distressing diagnosis.