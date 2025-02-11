EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-Scarred Paula Deen's Pals Fear Former Kitchen Queen is Pushing Diet to Deadly Limits After She Shed an Astonishing 100Lbs Following Devastating Diabetes Diagnosis
Scandal-scarred TV personality Paula Deen has dropped more than 100lbs after getting walloped with a life-threatening diabetes diagnosis, but friends fear the former kitchen queen may be pushing her rebound recipe too far, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She looks sickly," declared one concerned pal. "She's almost skeletal."
Deen – who once carried a whopping 240lbs on her 5-foot-6 frame – first started peeling off the flab in 2009 when she received the distressing diagnosis.
But insiders said the fat REALLY melted off four years later when her career got sliced and diced over her alleged racist comments and bad behavior behind the scenes.
Deen, 78, was forced to sell her sprawling Georgia estate, Riverbend, for $8.4million and move into a smaller home with her 69-year-old hubby Michael Groover.
"Stress definitely had a lot to do with the weight falling away," our source said. "She thought her career was over and it took years for her to recover even a small portion of her fame and fortune."
Word is Deen's diabetic medications – which have since fueled the weight loss craze of Hollywood – combined with her healthy new lifestyle have pared her down to a wispy 115lbs.
Despite the accomplishment, one doctor says the former Southern comfort food fanatic is overdoing it and needs to eat more biscuits to put some meat on her bones.
"She looks gaunt, which isn't good," noted weight loss expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Deen. "It's not healthy, and her health MUST take priority."