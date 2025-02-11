Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Paula Deen
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-Scarred Paula Deen's Pals Fear Former Kitchen Queen is Pushing Diet to Deadly Limits After She Shed an Astonishing 100Lbs Following Devastating Diabetes Diagnosis

paula deen friends fear extreme diet lb weight loss
Source: MEGA

Paula Deen's friends are gripped with worry she'll starve herself into an early grave.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Scandal-scarred TV personality Paula Deen has dropped more than 100lbs after getting walloped with a life-threatening diabetes diagnosis, but friends fear the former kitchen queen may be pushing her rebound recipe too far, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She looks sickly," declared one concerned pal. "She's almost skeletal."

Deen – who once carried a whopping 240lbs on her 5-foot-6 frame – first started peeling off the flab in 2009 when she received the distressing diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement
paula deen friends fear extreme diet lb weight loss
Source: MEGA

Deen and hubby Michael Groover downsized their home after her scandal and drastic weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

But insiders said the fat REALLY melted off four years later when her career got sliced and diced over her alleged racist comments and bad behavior behind the scenes.

Deen, 78, was forced to sell her sprawling Georgia estate, Riverbend, for $8.4million and move into a smaller home with her 69-year-old hubby Michael Groover.

Article continues below advertisement
paula deen friends fear extreme diet lb weight loss
Source: PAULADEEN_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

A weight loss expert warned Deen's extreme weight drop may actually be far from healthy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Stress definitely had a lot to do with the weight falling away," our source said. "She thought her career was over and it took years for her to recover even a small portion of her fame and fortune."

Word is Deen's diabetic medications – which have since fueled the weight loss craze of Hollywood – combined with her healthy new lifestyle have pared her down to a wispy 115lbs.

Article continues below advertisement
paula deen friends fear extreme diet lb weight loss
Source: SOURCE: PAULADEEN_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Stress and Hollywood's weight loss craze reportedly fueled Deen's shocking transformation.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
reba mcentire refuses marriage rex linn repeated pleas

EXCLUSIVE: 'Happy's Place' Star Reba McEntire 'REFUSING to Let Partner of Five Years Rex Linn Marry Her' – Despite His 'Repeated Pleas to Put a Ring on Her'

willie nelson doctors fear relentless touring

EXCLUSIVE: Plucky Willie Nelson, 91, 'Sparks Doctors' Fears His Relentless Touring Is Going to Land Him in the Grave'

Despite the accomplishment, one doctor says the former Southern comfort food fanatic is overdoing it and needs to eat more biscuits to put some meat on her bones.

"She looks gaunt, which isn't good," noted weight loss expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Deen. "It's not healthy, and her health MUST take priority."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.