EXCLUSIVE: 'Happy's Place' Star Reba McEntire 'REFUSING to Let Partner of Five Years Rex Linn Marry Her' – Despite His 'Repeated Pleas to Put a Ring on Her'

Happy's Place star Reba McEntire just celebrated her fifth anniversary with her "Sugar Tot" lover Rex Linn, but the country legend's marriage-phobia is putting their relationship in less than a happy place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I'm fine with the way we are," McEntire said. "If Rex ever wants to get married, then we'll talk about it, but I'm fine. I love our relationship 100 percent."

The Voice judge, 69, even insisted that Linn, 68, be cast in a main role on the NBC sitcom as a way to ensure they'd be able to spend more time together, a source said.