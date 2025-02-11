Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Willie Nelson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Plucky Willie Nelson, 91, 'Sparks Doctors' Fears His Relentless Touring Is Going to Land Him in the Grave'

willie nelson doctors fear relentless touring
Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson, 91, has sparked doctors' fears over his relentless touring schedule.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Plucky performer Willie Nelson can't wait to get back on the road again – but pals fear the 91-year-old country legend could keel over from the strain of touring.

The Red Headed Stranger singer has announced a string of new concerts in April in Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama and Texas – to follow his already slated gigs in Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
willie nelson doctors fear relentless touring
Source: MEGA

Nelson is gearing up for more shows, but friends fear his hectic timetable is too much.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, sources say loved ones are trying to convince the stubborn geezer to scale back, but he is refusing to take their advice – even though a long litany of physical problems has nearly left him crippled.

"His family and friends hoped he'd be singing his farewell song by now," one insider warned.

They added: But no, Willie wants to keep going – even though his body is bent, he can barely walk and his health's on a steady decline."

Article continues below advertisement
willie nelson doctors fear relentless touring
Source: MEGA

Outlaw Music Festival fans saw Nelson cancel last summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Poor health forced Nelson to cancel appearances at the Outlaw Music Festival last summer.

At the time, a statement from the family told fans: "We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days."

Even though the singer bounced back to perform on July 4, observers noted that he appeared wobbly while being escorted onstage by a burly cowboy.

Article continues below advertisement
willie nelson doctors fear relentless touring
Source: MEGA

Pals said not even CBD gummies can ease Nelson's ailments.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
harry wellness firm betterup savaged by ex staffersfurious customers

EXCLUSIVE: 'Single' Prince Harry Hammered With ANOTHER Blow as Wellness Firm BetterUp is Savaged by Ex-Staffers and Furious Customers — 'Cult-Like, Predatory and Toxic!'

Split photo of Joe Exotic, Donald Trump.

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Begs President Trump for Pardon and Reveals Post-Prison Plans – After Reality Star Refused Cancer Treatment Despite Doomed Diagnosis

Sources said over the years, Nelson’s been plagued by pneumonia, emphysema, type 2 diabetes and respiratory problems – and not even his CBD gummies can cure the former pot puffer's ills at this point.

"It's an awful lot for a man about to turn 92, and he'll be on the road for weeks," warned our insider – adding: "The fear is it will kill him. But Willie is pumped up about the new tour, and he'd rather die doing what he loves than in hospice care.

"His family's worried sick – but there's no talking him down off the stage."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.