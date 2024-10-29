Best CBD Gummies to Buy in 2024 for Inflammation, Pain, Stress Relief & More
Choosing the best CBD gummies can be a bit of a challenge with so many options on the market. It’s important to consider factors like the quality of ingredients, CBD potency, flavor, and third-party lab testing to ensure you're getting a product that is safe, effective, and enjoyable.
With countless brands and varying strengths, finding the right one that fits your needs can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and curated a list of the best CBD gummies available.
At the top of our list, we have FOCL Feel Good Gummies, which are packed with 25 mg of CBD per gummy. But FOCL isn't the only standout—we’ve included several more high-quality options for you to explore. Keep reading to find the perfect CBD gummy for your needs.
Where To Buy CBD Gummies
FOCL - Buy potent CBD gummies overall
CBDistillery - Best for full spectrum CBD gummies
Tommy Chong - Best for nano CBD gummies
Top Picks
FOCL Feel Good Gummies - Best CBD Gummies Overall (Save 20%)
CBDistillery Full Spectrum Gummies - Best for Pain Relief
Cheech & Chongs Cruise Chews - Best Naturally Flavored CBD Gummies
TREhouse - Delta 9 Gummies with CBD - Best for Mood Elevation
Medterra - Sleep Tight Gummies - Best for Insomnia
Exhale Wellness - CBD + THC Gummies - Best for Stimulating Appetite
Top CBD gummies come in a range of flavors and may provide various health benefits. In this article, we explore the 6 best CBD gummies available from trusted online retailers.
These gummies are ranked based on their effects, taste, pricing, and customer feedback. Let’s dive in!
1. FOCL Feel Good Gummies - Best CBD Gummies Overall
Pros:
Contains 25 mg of CBD per bottle
Over 372 positive verified reviews
Available in blood orange flavor
Offer 20% off on monthly subscription
Provides instant relief in half an hour.
Cons:
Contains 5 mg of THC, which might not be suitable for every user.
Specs
CBD Type: Full-spectrum hemp-derived
CBD Potency: 25 mg of CBD
THC Potency: 5 mg of THC
Flavor: Blood Orange Flavor
Serving Size: 30 chews in one bottle
Ingredients: 4.9/5
These gummies pack a punch with full spectrum CBD and THC, giving you the full benefits of the cannabis plant while maintaining a manageable dosage.
The addition of L-tyrosine further enhances the stress-relieving properties of the gummies, promoting a balanced, peaceful state of mind.
Effects: 4.95/5
These Feel Good Gummies might just be your go-to for lifting your mood and promoting a happy, balanced vibe. They could help melt away stress and bring a zen-like calmness, making them a solid pick for a relaxing evening or unwinding after a long day.
In addition to that, you might enjoy feeling uplifted without any next-day hangover, so you could wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on whatever the day throws your way.
Flavor: 4.9/5
These gummies are available in a delicious blood orange flavor, adding a zesty, sweet touch to your relaxation routine.
Price: 4.8/5
At $69.00 for a bottle of 30 chews, these might seem a bit pricier compared to other CBD chews on the market.
However, there’s a sweet deal to consider, a 20% discount on a monthly subscription, which could make it more budget-friendly if you're planning to use them regularly.
Why Buy from FOCL
FOCL is pretty popular and has even been featured in big magazines like Healthline, Forbes, and US Weekly. If you're trying them out for the first time, they offer a nice 25% off your first order.
Plus, all their products are tested by other labs to make sure they're safe and free from GMOs. For added convenience, FOCL offers subscription plans with perks like 20% off for life, free shipping, and volume discounts, making it even easier to enjoy these gummies regularly without breaking the bank.
2. CBDistillery Full Spectrum Gummies - Best for Pain Relief
Pros:
Contain 25mg CBD per gummy
Offers 60 days money back guarantee
Offers 20% off on monthly subscription
Over 600 verified positive reviews
Cons:
Not available for shipping in all regions due to THC regulations.
Specs:
CBD Type: Full-spectrum hemp-derived
CBD Potency: 25 mg of CBD
THC Potency: 5 mg of THC
Flavor: Berry flavor
Serving Size: 30 gummies in one bottle
Ingredients: 4.9/5
Infused with 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD, these gummies include a mix of cannabinoids that might enhance their overall benefits. They also contain 5 mg of Delta-9 THC, which could help with relaxation and stress relief.
Since they're made with natural Berry flavors and include ingredients like organic tapioca syrup, pectin, citric acid, sodium citrate, and natural colorings, these gummies offer a wholesome and enjoyable way to unwind.
Effects: 4.95/5
One of the standout features of these CBD gummies is their ability to promote relaxation. They are formulated to help you unwind after a long day, easing physical and mental tension.
Additionally, in a customer survey, 84% of users reported that CBD helps with pain relief, particularly after physical activity, making these gummies a great option for those with an active lifestyle.
Beyond relaxation and pain relief, these gummies might also contribute to natural wellness, helping to maintain a balanced mood and overall sense of well-being.
Flavor: 4.85/5The gummies feature a Berry flavor that blends sour and fruity notes for a delightful taste. Many users have reported enjoying this refreshing and tasty combination.
Price: 4.75/5
The gummies are priced at $70 for a one-time purchase, which might seem quite expensive compared to other CBD gummies on the market.
However, if you opt for a subscription, the price drops to $48, saving you 30% and including free shipping, making it a more economical choice over time.
Why Buy from CBDistillery
Choosing CBDistillery means opting for high-quality products that are rigorously tested and made from premium hemp. With over 44,000 verified 5-star reviews, it's clear that customers trust and love this brand.
Plus, CBDistillery offers a risk-free experience with a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can feel confident in your purchase. For those who want extra perks, their subscription service offers discounts, free shipping, and flexible options to suit your needs.
3. Cheech & Chongs Cruise Chews - Best Naturally Flavored CBD Gummies
Pros:
Contains 30 mg of CBD per chew
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
Offer lifetime money-back guarantee
Free of synthetic chemicals, with no harmful solvents used
Promotes relaxation, and calmness, and helps with better sleep
Cons:
Some users reported needing multiple chews to feel the effects.
Specs:
CBD Type: Full-spectrum hemp-derived
CBD Potency: 30mg of CBD per chew
THC Potency: 3 mg of THC per chew
Flavor: Natural fruity flavor
Serving Size: 30 gummies in one bottle
Ingredients: 4.8/5
Cheech & Chong's Cruise Chews stand out because of their 100% natural CBD and THC, derived from non-GMO, U.S.-grown hemp.
These gummies are free from synthetic chemicals so you won’t find solvents or cannabinoids like Delta-8 or Delta-10 in them. The clean ingredient list ensures you're getting a safe and natural product.
Effects: 4.85/5
Many users praise the mellow and relaxing effects of these chews, noting they may offer a calming sensation and mild euphoria without leading to paranoia or harsh side effects.
The chews are also reported to help balance the mind and body, promoting mental clarity and physical relaxation.
Additionally, numerous users report improved sleep quality, mentioning that they can fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer after taking these chews.
Flavor: 4.8/5
The gummies are described as pleasant and tasty, featuring natural hemp flavors. They have a fruity flavor profile, blending a mix of various fruits to create a delightful taste experience.
Price: 4.85/5
The price is $59 for one bottle of 30 chews. If you opt for a 3-month supply, the cost per bottle drops to $45, saving you $82 in total. For an even better deal, a 6-month supply will save you $180, bringing the price down to just $39 per bottle.
Why Buy from Cheech & Chong's
There are plenty of reasons to buy directly from Cheech & Chong’s. They offer a lifetime money-back guarantee—no questions asked, giving you peace of mind with your purchase. Plus, their shipping is discreet, so you won’t have to worry about privacy.
Since their products are made with full-spectrum hemp, you can enjoy a pure, natural experience without any addictive qualities or withdrawal symptoms. They also prioritize safety, conducting third-party testing to ensure the product's quality and potency.
For those seeking a reliable, tasty, and relaxing CBD option, Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews might offer a standout experience.
4. TREhouse - Delta 9 Gummies with CBD - Best for Mood Elevation
Pros:
Available in two counts of 20 and 40.
Contains 10mg delta 9 THC and CBD per serving
Offers effects like relaxation and mood elevation.
Offers 15% off on monthly subscription
With over 1258 verified positive reviews
Cons:
Doesn't ship to certain states (ID, OR, WA) due to legal restrictions.
Specs:
CBD Type: Full-spectrum hemp-derived
CBD Potency: 10mg of CBD per chew
THC Potency: 10 mg of THC per chew
Flavor: Fresh peach and pear flavors
Serving Size: Available in 20 and 40 counts.
Ingredients: 4.8/5
These gummies are made with real fruit juice, offering peach and pear flavors for a natural taste. Each gummy contains 10mg of Delta-9 THC and 10mg of full-spectrum CBD.
The formula is vegan and gluten-free, ensuring it's suitable for a variety of dietary needs. Plus, there are no synthetic additives, keeping the ingredient list clean and straightforward.
Effects: 4.8/5
The effects of these gummies are designed to be soothing yet mildly psychotropic, providing a combination of a relaxing body buzz and an uplifting head buzz.
You may experience mood elevation and even a mild trippy sensation, making it perfect for those looking for a fun and relaxing escape.
However, it's important to note that effects can vary, so starting with a small dose is recommended before gradually adjusting your intake.
Flavor: 4.9/5
These gummies don't just feel good, they taste amazing too! The combination of fresh peach and pear flavors made with real fruit juice makes every bite enjoyable, ensuring a treat that is as tasty as it is effective.
Price: 4.9/5
You can purchase these gummies for $34.99, and with a choice of 20 or 40 gummies, you can pick the option that best suits your needs. With subscription plans available, prices can drop as low as $29.74, making it a cost-effective option for regular users.
Why Buy from TRE House
TRĒ House is known for putting its customers first. They provide a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, making sure you're confident with your purchase.
Each batch of their products is carefully made in the USA, tested for potency, and complies with the 2018 Farm Bill. In addition to that, they also offer a 15% discount if you sign up for a monthly subscription, and they’ll ship your order for free.
5. Medterra - Sleep Tight Gummies - Best for Insomnia
Pros:
Contains 25mg of CBD and 100mg of L-theanine
Promotes relaxation and deeper sleep
Over 1700 verified customer reviews
Offers 30% off on monthly subscription
Offers 30-day satisfaction guarantee
Cons:
Some users report needing a higher melatonin dosage than what is provided.
Specs:
CBD Type: CBD isolate
CBD Potency: 25 mg of CBD per chew
Flavor: Blackberry Lemonade flavor
Serving Size: 30 chews per bottle
Ingredients: 4.9/5
Medterra Sleeping Gummies are made with a combination of ingredients that could potentially support a better night’s rest. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD, sourced from high-quality U.S.-grown hemp, and 3mg of melatonin, a natural sleep regulator.
They also include chamomile, which is known for its calming properties, along with passionflower and lemon balm.
Additionally, the gummies provide 100mg of L-theanine, which might encourage deep relaxation, and 5-HTP, which supports serotonin production and could help with sleep quality.
Effects: 4.8/5
These gummies may help users fall asleep faster and experience deeper, more restful sleep. They could also reduce stress and support a calm, peaceful state of mind before bed.
With no THC, they won’t cause any psychoactive effects or show up on drug tests. They are especially suited for light sleepers or those who struggle with occasional sleep disturbances.
Flavor: 4.9/5
The gummies feature a Blackberry Lemonade flavor, often described as refreshing and pleasant, with sour undertones and a hint of fruity sweetness.
Price: 4.9/5
Priced at $39.99 for a one-time purchase, these gummies are affordable for the quality they offer. Plus, Medterra offers 30% off on monthly subscriptions, making it even more budget-friendly for regular users.
Why Buy from Medterra
Medterra is trusted by many, with over 25,000 verified reviews from satisfied customers. Their products have been featured in well-known publications like Health, Rolling Stone, and The Strategist.
Medterra offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, ensuring you can try their products with confidence. Plus, they provide a 30% discount on monthly subscriptions, making it more affordable to maintain your wellness routine.
6. Exhale Wellness - CBD + THC Gummies - Best for Stimulating Appetite
Pros:
Contains 25 mg of CBD per gummy
Available in two different potencies
Offers 30 days money back guarantee
Promotes relaxation, mood elevation, and sleep support
Offers free shipping on orders over $80.
Cons:
May take up to 2 hours for the effects to fully kick in.
Specs:
CBD Type: Full-spectrum hemp-derived
CBD Potency: 25 mg of CBD
THC Potency: 3 mg of THC
Flavor: Passionfruit, Berry, Apple, and Watermelon flavors
Serving Size: 30 gummies in one bottle
Ingredients: 4.75/5Exhale Wellness CBD Gummies are made with real fruit juice for flavoring and contain full-spectrum CBD. They also include Delta-9 THC (≤ 0.3% by dry weight) for added benefits.
These gummies use natural ingredients and are pectin-based, making them vegan-friendly. Additionally, they are free from any artificial colors or flavors, ensuring a clean and natural option for users.
Effects: 4.85/5These gummies may provide a euphoric and calming experience. They could potentially stimulate appetite and offer relief from stress and anxiety.
Additionally, they support relaxation and might help improve overall sleep quality, making them a great option for unwinding.
Flavor: 4.95/5These gummies come in Passionfruit, Berry, Apple, and Watermelon flavors, all made with real fruit juice. The absence of artificial flavorings and colorings ensures a more natural and pleasant experience, making them a delicious treat you’ll look forward to.
Price: 4.85/5Pricing starts at $44.95 for a 750 mg bottle and $84.95 for a 1500 mg pack of cubes. Additionally, they offer a 25% discount on monthly subscriptions, making it more affordable for regular users.
Why Buy from Exhale Wellness
Exhale Wellness has earned the trust of over 8,000 customers, backed by positive reviews. Their products have been featured in major publications like Forbes, Healthline, and The Observer.
New buyers can enjoy 25% off their first purchase, along with free shipping on orders over $80. Additionally, they offer a 25% discount on monthly subscription drops, making it convenient and cost-effective for regular users.
What Are CBD Gummies?
CBD gummies are chewy, edible candies infused with cannabidiol (CBD), a natural compound found in the hemp plant. They provide a fun and convenient way to enjoy the potential benefits of CBD without the hassle of oils or capsules.
Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day or simply want an easy way to incorporate CBD into your routine, gummies offer a tasty and discreet solution.
How Do CBD Gummies Work?
Once you consume a CBD gummy, your body processes it through the digestive system, which takes a bit of time. However, the effects tend to last longer than other methods like vaping or tinctures. After being absorbed, the CBD interacts with your endocannabinoid system (ECS).
This system helps regulate several important functions like mood, sleep, appetite, and pain. By supporting the ECS, CBD can promote feelings of relaxation, reduce stress, or even help manage pain—depending on the individual and the specific product you're using.
Different Types of CBD Gummies
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
As you explore CBD gummies, you’ll notice there are different types to choose from. Each one has its own advantages, so it's important to pick the type that best fits your needs.
Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies
Full-spectrum CBD gummies contain all the naturally occurring compounds in the hemp plant, including trace amounts of THC (usually less than 0.3%).
This combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids works together to produce what’s known as the "entourage effect," where the compounds enhance each other’s benefits.
If you’re seeking a more comprehensive experience, full-spectrum gummies could offer the best results.
CBD Isolate Gummies
In contrast, CBD isolate gummies are made from pure CBD, with all other cannabinoids, terpenes, and plant compounds removed.
These gummies are ideal if you're looking to avoid THC altogether. Whether you’re concerned about drug tests or just want to experience CBD on its own, isolate gummies allow you to enjoy the potential benefits of CBD without any other compounds.
Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies
Broad-spectrum CBD gummies strike a balance between full-spectrum and isolate. They contain various cannabinoids and terpenes, but with all traces of THC removed.
This means you can still benefit from the synergy of multiple plant compounds without worrying about THC. Broad-spectrum gummies are a great option if you want to experience a well-rounded effect without the concern of THC exposure.
Potential Benefits of Using CBD Gummies
CBD gummies have gained popularity for good reason. Not only are they tasty, but they also offer a variety of potential health benefits that can support your well-being in different ways.
Pain Relief
One of the most common reasons people turn to CBD gummies is for pain relief [1]. CBD interacts with receptors in your endocannabinoid system, which plays a key role in regulating pain.
Whether you deal with occasional aches or chronic discomfort, CBD gummies can provide a natural way to manage pain without relying on harsh pharmaceuticals.
Stress Management and Anxiety Reduction
Life can get overwhelming, and managing stress and anxiety is crucial for maintaining mental health. CBD is known for its calming effects, and gummies make it easy to integrate stress relief into your day [2].
By interacting with your brain's serotonin receptors, CBD may help promote a sense of calm, making it easier to manage daily stressors and anxiety.
Improved Sleep
If you struggle with falling or staying asleep, CBD gummies may offer some relief [2]. CBD’s relaxing properties can help ease your mind and body, making it easier to drift off.
Plus, since gummies are slow to digest, the effects may last through the night, promoting more restful sleep.
Anti-inflammatory Effects
CBD is also well-regarded for its anti-inflammatory properties [3]. Inflammation is at the root of many health issues, from joint pain to autoimmune conditions.
By helping to reduce inflammation, CBD gummies can support your body’s natural healing processes and ease symptoms of inflammation-related conditions.
Neuroprotective Properties
Research suggests that CBD may have neuroprotective properties, meaning it could help protect the brain and nervous system from damage [4].
This has led to growing interest in CBD’s potential to support conditions like Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. Though more research is needed, CBD gummies offer an easy way to incorporate neuroprotective benefits into your routine.
Support for Chronic Conditions
If you’re managing a chronic condition like arthritis, migraines, or fibromyalgia, CBD gummies could provide a long-term support strategy.
They offer a non-invasive, natural option for ongoing symptom relief, helping you manage your condition without harsh side effects.
Discreet and Convenient Consumption
One of the biggest advantages of CBD gummies is their convenience. You can take them anywhere, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go.
Plus, they look and taste like regular gummy candies, making them a discreet way to consume CBD without drawing attention.
Potential Side Effects of CBD Gummies
While CBD gummies are generally well-tolerated, they can still cause side effects in some people. Common side effects may include dry mouth, dizziness, changes in appetite, or drowsiness.
It’s important to start with a small dose to see how your body responds and avoid taking too much too quickly. Additionally, CBD can interact with certain medications, so it's always a good idea to consult your healthcare provider before adding CBD gummies to your regimen.
How to Use CBD Gummies
To get the most out of your CBD gummies, it’s essential to use them correctly. Here are a few tips to guide you.
Determine the Right Dosage
Finding the right dosage can take some trial and error. Start with a low dose, especially if you're new to CBD, and gradually increase it until you find the sweet spot. Pay attention to the concentration of CBD in each gummy, as this can vary between brands and products.
Timing
Timing matters when using CBD gummies. Since they need to be digested, the effects can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to kick in.
If you're using CBD for sleep, take your gummy an hour before bed. If you're using it for pain or anxiety, plan your dosage based on when you need relief.
Monitor Your Body’s Response
As you begin using CBD gummies, monitor how your body responds. Everyone's endocannabinoid system is different, so effects can vary. Keep track of how you feel and adjust your dosage or timing accordingly to achieve the desired effects.
What Effects Do CBD Gummies Have on Your Body?
CBD gummies can have various effects on your body, depending on how your system responds to CBD. Once consumed, the CBD interacts with your endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is responsible for regulating several bodily functions, such as pain, mood, sleep, and appetite.
This interaction can lead to feelings of relaxation, reduced anxiety, pain relief, or improved sleep quality. However, the exact effects may vary based on the individual, the dosage, and the type of CBD gummy you use.
How Long Do CBD Gummies Take to Kick In?
The onset time for CBD gummies can range between 30 minutes to two hours, depending on factors like your metabolism, body weight, and whether you've eaten recently.
Since the gummies need to be digested before CBD enters your bloodstream, they generally take longer to kick in compared to other methods like vaping or tinctures. However, the effects of CBD gummies also tend to last longer, offering extended relief.
Common Uses
CBD gummies have become popular for their versatility in addressing various health concerns. Let’s explore some of the most common uses for these delicious edibles.
CBD Gummies for Pain
CBD is well-known for its potential pain-relieving properties. By interacting with pain receptors in your ECS, CBD gummies can help reduce inflammation and alleviate discomfort from conditions like arthritis, migraines, or muscle soreness.
These gummies offer a natural alternative to traditional pain medications without the risk of addiction or harsh side effects.
CBD Gummies for Anxiety
Many people turn to CBD gummies to manage stress and anxiety. CBD has been shown to influence serotonin receptors in the brain, which can help improve mood and reduce anxious thoughts.
Whether you're dealing with social anxiety or everyday stress, CBD gummies provide a calming effect that makes it easier to handle life's challenges.
CBD Gummies for Sleep
If you’re struggling with insomnia or restless nights, CBD gummies might be the solution you need. The calming effects of CBD can help ease your mind and body, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night.
Since the effects of gummies last longer than other forms of CBD, they’re especially useful for promoting restful, uninterrupted sleep.
CBD Gummies for Sex Drive
Although not as commonly discussed, CBD gummies are also gaining attention for their potential to improve sex drive. By reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation, CBD can help enhance mood and alleviate performance-related stress.
Additionally, CBD’s ability to increase blood flow may offer physical benefits that can enhance sexual experiences.
How to Choose the Best CBD Gummies for You
With so many options available, selecting the right CBD gummies can feel overwhelming. However, by considering a few key factors, you can easily find a product that fits your specific needs.
Evaluating CBD Concentration
One of the first things to check is the concentration of CBD oil in each gummy. Some gummies contain as little as 5 mg of CBD per piece, while others may go up to 50 mg or more. Some may also have a little amount of THC while others may be completely thc free cbd gummies.
If you're new to CBD, it's best to start with a lower concentration and gradually increase your dosage as needed.
Checking for Third-Party Lab Testing
To ensure you're getting a quality product, always look for gummies that have been tested by a third-party lab.
This testing ensures the product contains the advertised amount of CBD and is free from harmful contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, and residual solvents. Trustworthy brands will always provide lab results or Certificates of Analysis (COA) on their website.
Identifying Your Needs and Goals
Understanding what you're hoping to achieve with CBD gummies is crucial in selecting the right product. Are you using them for pain relief, stress reduction, or better sleep?
Different types of CBD, like full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or isolate, may work better for certain needs. Matching your goals with the right type of gummy will help you maximize the benefits.
Reviewing Ingredients and Additives
It’s important to read the ingredients list before purchasing CBD gummies. Look for products made from organic, non-GMO hemp, and avoid gummies that contain artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.
If you have any dietary restrictions, make sure the gummies are vegan or gluten-free, as needed. For the sweetener, make sure the cbd gummies have something natural like organic cane sugar.
Considering Flavor Options
Lastly, flavor is a significant factor in enjoying your CBD gummies or thc gummies. Since you'll be consuming them regularly, choosing a flavor you like can enhance the overall experience.
Luckily, CBD gummies come in a wide range of flavors, from fruity options like strawberry and watermelon to more natural, herbal flavors. Make sure to pick one that suits your taste buds!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best CBD products. .
How Long Does It Take CBD Gummies to Kick In?
CBD gummies typically take 30 minutes to 2 hours to kick in, depending on your metabolism and if you’ve eaten recently.
What Is the Most Powerful CBD Gummy?
Cheech & Chong's Cruise Chews are among the most powerful, containing 30 mg of CBD per chew. They're great for those seeking a higher dose of CBD in a fun, flavorful package.
Will CBD Gummies Make You Fail a Drug Test?
CBD itself won’t show up on drug tests, but full-spectrum gummies may contain trace amounts of THC, which could lead to a positive result. If drug tests are a concern, opt for THC-free products like broad-spectrum or isolate-based gummies.
How Long Do CBD Gummies Last?
The effects of high potency CBD gummies can last anywhere from 4 to 6 hours, with peak effects typically occurring within the first few hours.
Are CBD Gummies Safe?
Yes, CBD gummies are generally safe, but it’s important to start with a low dose and consult a doctor if you're on medications or have underlying health conditions.
What Are the Best CBD Gummies on the Market?
FOCL Feel Good Gummies are a top choice, offering 25 mg of premium CBD per gummy, plus L-Tyrosine and THC for added mood-boosting effects. They're perfect for promoting relaxation and focus, making them a favorite for daily wellness.
Can I Give Dogs CBD Gummies?
Yes, it's possible to give dogs and pets CBD gummies, but they must be produced and certified for dogs. This precaution makes sure pets are not overdosed by CBD. It might be better to use CBD oil for dogs because it's easier to administer just in case your pet doesn’t like the gummy flavor.
Final Notes
We get it—you’re excited to try the best CBD gummies, and we’re here to guide you through the process. While all the gummies we've covered are fantastic choices, finding the right one comes down to your specific needs and goals.
In our review, FOCL Feel Good Gummies stand out as the top pick. Their gummies are vegan, made from natural ingredients, and full-spectrum CBD, offering broader wellness benefits. Plus, the brand is highly transparent, providing lab reports that leave no questions unanswered.
That being said, CBDistillery Full Spectrum Gummies and Cheech & Chongs Cruise Chews are also excellent contenders, thanks to their high effectiveness and potency.
Remember that CBD gummies aren’t a replacement for medical treatments. Now that you’re ready, enjoy exploring your options!
References:
Villanueva MRB, Joshaghani N, Villa N, Badla O, Goit R, Saddik SE, Dawood SN, Rabih AM, Niaj A, Raman A, Uprety M, Calero M, Khan S. Efficacy, Safety, and Regulation of Cannabidiol on Chronic Pain: A Systematic Review. Cureus. 2022 Jul 16;14(7):e26913. doi: 10.7759/cureus.26913. PMID: 35860716; PMCID: PMC9288157.
Shannon S, Lewis N, Lee H, Hughes S. Cannabidiol in Anxiety and Sleep: A Large Case Series. Perm J. 2019;23:18-041. doi: 10.7812/TPP/18-041. PMID: 30624194; PMCID: PMC6326553.
Atalay S, Jarocka-Karpowicz I, Skrzydlewska E. Antioxidative and Anti-Inflammatory Properties of Cannabidiol. Antioxidants (Basel). 2019 Dec 25;9(1):21. doi: 10.3390/antiox9010021. PMID: 31881765; PMCID: PMC7023045.
Fernández-Ruiz J, Sagredo O, Pazos MR, García C, Pertwee R, Mechoulam R, Martínez-Orgado J. Cannabidiol for neurodegenerative disorders: important new clinical applications for this phytocannabinoid? Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2013 Feb;75(2):323-33. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2125.2012.04341.x. PMID: 22625422; PMCID: PMC3579248.