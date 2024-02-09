'Together Forever': Widower of Mama June’s Late Daughter Anna Cardwell Gets New Tattoo in Her Honor as Family Custody War Rages On

Mama June's late daughter Anna Cardwell's husband showed off a massive new tattoo that he got weeks after the reality star passed following a battle with cancer. On Thursday, Anna's widower Eldridge Toney shared a photo of the ink on the back of his leg. The artwork included Anna's name in the middle of a clock with roses surrounding it.

Source: @eldridgetoney/instagram

Toney had the date "3.4.23" added to the clock — which is the date Toney and Cardwell got married. "Together forever, never apart. Maybe in distance but never in heart," it read in black ink surrounding the roses.

Source: @eldridgetoney/instagram

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in January 2023, doctors informed Cardwell she had stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. In March, Cardwell and Toney got secretly married in Georgia. The couple started dating in 2017 after Cardwell divorced her ex-husband.

Cardwell had two children —11-year-old Kaitlyn (with an ex believed to be named Caleb) and 8-year-old Kylee (with her ex-husband). In early December, Cardwell passed away at the age of 29.

Source: @eldridgetoney/instagram

Following her death, June told fans, "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she" wanted. Toney spoke to People about Cardwell's final moments, "Everyone was crying and freaking out, because we all knew what was happening. I did my best to be calm for her. I rubbed my hands through her hair, held her hand and told her it was going to be OK." He added, "I was holding her hand when she took her final breath.”

“The day before she passed, we had our talk and said our goodbyes,” Toney told the outlet. “Her dying wish was for her girls to grow up knowing who their mother was. And I promised I would do right by the girls always. I will spend my life doing right by Anna and the girls.” As RadarOnline.com first reported, following Cardwell's death, her ex-husband Michael took custody of the 8-year-old Kylee. He then filed a petition demanding custody of the 11-year-old Kaitlyn despite not being her biological father. Michael argued the children should not be separated. In addition, he claimed to have raised Kaitlyn as his own

Source: mega

A couple of days later, June filed her own petition seeking custody of the 11-year-old. She said the child had been with her since Cardwell passed. She asked for sole legal and physical custody. The court granted June temporary custody until a future hearing. Michael filed an opposition to June being awarded custody. In response, June accused Michael of being physically abusive to her daughter and child during their marriage.

“During his marriage to Anna, [Michael] frequently physically abused Anna and the child and it would not be in the child’s best interests to be in [Michael’s] care and control,” June said. Michael Carwell’s attorney Donald Lewis Roberts told RadarOnline.com, “Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.”

The cases are still pending with no final decision made on custody.