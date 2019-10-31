Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mötley Mess! Rockers Vince Neil And Tommy Lee At War Over Who Needs Rehab Most

Mötley Mess! Rockers Vince Neil And Tommy Lee At War Over Who Needs Rehab Most

Mötley Mess! Rockers Vince Neil And Tommy Lee At War Over Who Needs Rehab Most The ongoing fight could derail and destroy a $150 million comeback tour.

Mötley Crüe rockers Vince Neil and Tommy Lee are locked in a petty war of words, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively, as the bad boys bicker over which aging superstar should go to rehab first.

According to sources, the ’80s hair band is set to cash in with a $150 million Live Nation tour — if heavyweight front man Neil drops 40 pounds and gets treatment.

But insiders say the 58-year-old singer was infuriated by the promoters’ slim-down demands — and insisted boozehound Lee needs is the one that needs to clean up his act! And that’s not sitting well with Lee.

“Tommy is furious!” said a source close to the 57-year-old ex of Pam Anderson and Heather Locklear. “He won’t do it! He doesn’t think he has a drinking problem — but everybody else does!” the insider confessed.

As Radar reported, Lee has worked hard on his image, after getting in a heated, physical fight with son Brandon last year over accusations of alcohol issues.

In February, Lee married fourth wife Brittany Furlan on Valentine’s Day. Friends of the pair seem to believe their love is “one for the ages.”

Though bassist Nikki Sixx, who recently welcomed a baby girl with wife Courtney said he’s raring to go on the road, he isn’t counting on his bandmates to come together anytime soon, a source spilled.

Neither Vince Neil nor Tommy Lee responded to requests for comment