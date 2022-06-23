Kickstart My Heart: How Mötley Crüe Frontman Vince Neil Overcame Addiction & Tragedy

Vince Neil, the frontman for the famous heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, recently opened up about his life and career in a new documentary, Radar has exclusively learned.

The documentary, titled Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story, is set to premiere on REELZ on Sunday, June 26, and the special doc features the heavy metal frontman discussing not only his life as part of the band but also his own personal demons and the tragedies that struck his family after he left Mötley Crüe in 1992.